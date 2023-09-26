JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO), a Danish pharmaceutical company, have grown rapidly over the past few years and there is evidence suggesting that the current rally might not be over. According to my DCF model, the company's intrinsic value is at least two times greater than it is now. Furthermore, technical analysis signals healthcare stocks seem to be historically cheap compared to the broader market.

Ycharts

Corporate profile

Novo Nordisk is a global pharmaceutical company, primarily known for its focus on diabetes care and other serious chronic conditions. Over recent years, it has become the most valuable European company dethroning Nestle and the backbone of the Danish economy. Some of the main products and product categories associated with Novo Nordisk range from insulin products (NovoLog, Levemir, and NovoMix), GLP-1 Receptor Agonists treating type 2 diabetes (Victoza, Ozempic, and Rybelsus) to hemophilia treatments (NovoSeven and NovoEight), obesity treatments (Saxenda) and hormone replacement therapy products.

20-F form

The success called Wegovy

One medication that famous people such as Elon Musk in the United States were allegedly taking to lose weight is perhaps Novo Nordisk's most successful product called Wegovy. This medicament was so successful that current supplies were depleted and the drug became hardly available. Recent studies have also found that Wegovy demonstrably reduces the probability of a stroke or a heart attack as a side effect. The company has already announced that it plans to increase its production capacity concerning the drug to satisfy the market's huge demand.

Relative healthcare sector undervaluation

In the broader market context, health care stocks seem inexpensive compared to other sectors. Over the last 30 years, the healthcare sector has been in an upward channel with peaks and bottoms in certain years. And 2023 appears to be the year when healthcare stocks are historically cheap relative to the S&P 500. Moreover, some subindices within the healthcare sector are trading at even more suppressed levels. For example, the Nasdaq Biotechnology index, which includes larger and established businesses, currently has a price-to-sales multiple of approximately 5.5 times, down from nearly 13 times at the last peak in 2015.

Twitter Crescat Capital

Financial analysis

Looking at Novo Nordisk's financial statements, the company's profitability has skyrocketed in recent years - with ROE hovering above 70 percent. This is a result of not only strong fundamentals but also increasing utilization of financial leverage, which, however, still appears to be at sustainable levels (debt to equity ratio of ~ 30 percent). Investors may be a little worried just over borderline liquidity levels - with the current ratio deteriorating under 1.

Ycharts

Generous repurchase policy

Novo Nordisk also has a very generous share buyback policy, with the number of outstanding shares gradually decreasing over the past few years. During the latest quarterly earnings call, Karsten Knudsen, the company's EVP & CFO, reiterated Novo Nordisk's key priority to ensure attractive allocation of capital to shareholders.

For 2022, the dividend per share increased 19.2% to DKK 12.40. For 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to pay out an interim dividend of DKK 6 per share, which will be paid out in August this year. In line with our strategy, we have returned more than DKK 32 billion to shareholders in the first half during dividends and ongoing share repurchase program, which is up to DKK 30 billion for the full year. - Karsten Knudsen - EVP & CFO

Ycharts

Valuation

Plugging in Novo Nordisk's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares show to be significantly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 12 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 40 percent assumption, the model's estimate of the intrinsic value of the stock comes at 382 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands roughly at 293 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x. And the assumptions applied in the model are still quite conservative as management expects 2023 revenue to grow by 30 percent.

Author's own model

Key risks to bear in mind

One key risk is the company's heavy dependence on the diabetes market, as a significant portion of its revenue comes from diabetes-related products. Market competition and regulatory changes in this sector can impact the company's financial performance and put profit margins under pressure. Additionally, Novo Nordisk's research and development efforts are vital for sustaining its product pipeline, and failures or delays in drug development could also negatively affect its stock price. Currency fluctuations and international operations expose the company to exchange rate risks. Moreover, like all pharmaceutical companies, Novo Nordisk faces the risk of patent expirations on key products, potentially leading to generic competition.

The bottom line

To sum up, Novo Nordisk is an extraordinary company with strong fundamentals, exceptional profitability stemming from the sales of unique products and still a lot of growth potential. Although the company's shares have grown a lot up to these days, what most market participants don't fully appreciate is a simple discounted cash flow analysis which estimates the true intrinsic value of the company. It showcases considerable undervaluation and over 200 percent upside potential. I believe, apart from current offerings, new drugs are the potential drivers of the long run rally. The company has several new products in phase 3 clinical trials, which are likely to come soon to market. Lastly, healthcare sector is currently trading at multi-year channel lows, so at least for me, Novo Nordisk is a long-term investment portfolio no-brainer.