BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Pre-Announcement May Not Save Further Sell-Off

Sep. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • BlackBerry Limited, once synonymous with smartphones, now focuses on software and services for cybersecurity, endpoint management, and secure communications.
  • The company is expected to report Q2 revenue of around $132 million, 10% below estimates, raising concerns for investors.
  • While BlackBerry has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in the past, there are downsides, including revenue declines in IoT and cybersecurity, and potential delays in closing government deals.
  • I believe the company may end up getting acquired but at a much lower price.

Blackberry Bold 9000

Lipowski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a good example of a fallen angel in more ways than one. The company's name was synonymous with the word "smartphone" even three years after the launch of Apple Inc.'s (

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (9.1K)
1. " I do believe BlackBerry may end up getting sold to a larger fish but at a much lower price."

That's just not logical. BB is not like a homeowner stuck in a house that he must sell. They don't have to sell. Morgan Stanley is just a wild card. There is no downside to wildcards in the deck of fortune.

2. "The stock is trading just 11% below its 52-week highs despite the pre-announcement and general market weakness. I suggest investors to stay away from the stock and give it a "weak hold" rating."

That too is illogical. Buy low, sell high doesn't mean running away from "general market weakness." In fact, just reverse the rhetoric to say "The stock is trading 11% higher than its 52-week high due to general market exhuberance. I suggest investors pile in before you miss out." Seriously?
