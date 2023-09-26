Falling Victim To Bearish Bias
Summary
- Major market averages bounce back despite rising long-term interest rates and the strengthening dollar.
- Depleted excess savings levels are not as ominous as bears suggest, as real wage growth offsets the impact.
- Mainstream media tends to bias headlines towards prevailing bearish sentiment, misleading investors.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Despite rising long-term interest rates, the major market averages bounced back yesterday to end a four-day losing streak. The 10-year Treasury yield pierced 4.54%, which is a level not seen since 2007, while the dollar strengthened to its March peak. Oil prices were off modestly from their 2023 highs achieved last week. If all the bears can muster from this triple threat is a 6% pullback in the S&P 500 index, then they have their work cut out for them. That said, as sentiment wanes from the short-term pullback in stock prices, they will do their best to paint every economic data point as a negative. The truth is that these negatives are not that negative at all when looked at in the context of the overall macroeconomic picture. Don't fall victim to bearish bias.
The latest fear has to do with dwindling levels of excess savings built up after the pandemic. We knew these levels were unsustainable, and most forecasted them to be depleted by the end of this year. The benefit of this fiscal largesse is that it helped consumers keep their heads above water during the 18 months of surging prices for goods and services. At the same time, this mountain of cash clearly contributed to the surge in prices, especially with respect to services. The fact that this hoard of cash is nearly depleted for most households means that it no longer serves as an inflationary factor.
The bears would have us think that this development will put consumers on their backs moving forward and serve as a catalyst for the next economic downturn, but I opined a year ago that real wage growth would return just in time to offset depleted savings. That appears to be the case. As I mentioned yesterday, the rate of inflation has fallen below the rate of wage growth, which means consumers are realizing an increase in their purchasing power for the first time in nearly two years. Therefore, the depleted excess savings level is not so ominous after all.
The mainstream media tends to bias its headlines on news stories in the direction of prevailing sentiment, which has grown more bearish over the past several weeks as the market has declined. This is because the goal is to garner eyeballs, which sells advertising, rather than educate and inform. As an example, there is no way to interpret the headline below other than in an extremely negative light. While it may be factually true, it is also extremely misleading in its suggestion that another financial crisis may be incubating.
While credit card losses have risen 1.5% from their post-pandemic low in September 2001 to 3.63%, which is the most rapid pace since 2008-2009, they are not at alarming levels. In fact, they are simply back to the pre-pandemic levels we saw from 2018-2020, as the Federal Reserve data below shows.
Most economists and market strategists did not expect a bull market or the continuation of the expansion this year. Instead of aligning their outlooks for markets and the economy with the incoming data as the year progressed, many have simply pushed out bearish forecasts for both on the basis that those forecasts were not wrong but early. Therefore, as they did in March, they pounce on any news that can be interpreted negatively and embellish the details that align with their forecasts. Again, I think investors should avoid falling victim to bearish bias.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments