Lowe's: Still A Dividend Aristocrat - Reversal May Be Delayed

Sep. 27, 2023 2:00 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)HD, SWK
Summary

  • LOW remains a great Buy at these levels, thanks to the excellent 5Y dividend growth at a CAGR of +19.97% and potential upside potential to our long-term PT of $252.91.
  • However, since the DIY and DIFM customers comprise 75% of its sales in 2022, it is unsurprising that the tighter housing market has triggered its lowered FY2023 guidance.
  • Based on the Fed's commentary, the higher interest rate environment may continue for a little longer, with the 2% inflation rate target likely only achieved by 2026.
  • Combined with the LOW stock's sideways movement since 2021, investors may want to observe the situation for a little longer and add according to their risk tolerance and dollar cost averages.
We previously covered Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in April 2022, discussing its status as a staple stock during the worst of the pandemic and the housing boom afterwards, triggering the dramatic expansion in its top and bottom line growth then.

