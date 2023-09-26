Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Strong Buy For The Godfather Of AI

Sep. 26, 2023 9:26 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's stock has dropped by about 20% from its recent all-time high, presenting a potential buying opportunity.
  • Nvidia remains the most lucrative AI stock globally, with a dominant position in GPU technologies and the data center segment.
  • Nvidia's recent earnings results have been exceptional, surpassing estimates and indicating significant growth potential.
  • Nvidia should continue outpacing consensus estimates, leading to a considerably higher stock price in future years.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the "godfather" of artificial intelligence ("AI") stocks, has dropped by about 20% from its recent all-time high as the rolling correction ravages the stock market. However, we should see more transitory downside in Nvidia as the selloff continues, and there is a

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.66K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal pages, when I was sixteen. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX. So, I convinced him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first stock when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and much more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

d
deeminimus
Today, 10:34 AM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
Thanks for the article. Every few days NVDA has announced partnerships and collaborations with major beneficiaries of AI. They continue to build their moat.
OldBigBlueSoftwareEngineer profile picture
OldBigBlueSoftwareEngineer
Today, 10:29 AM
Premium
Comments (81)
I have been holding all types of securities since 1986, with the exception of a very few Nvidia has provided the best return for me.
f
forgnoni
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (5.19K)
Nice article.

I added a bit during this pullback.

Long $NVDA!
K
Kvitko
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (46)
At this point there is literally 0 margin of safety, but on the other hand the expectations are through the roof, meaning any single target miss will have severe consequences.

Love Nvidia, but the current price doesn't reflect its fundamentals nor the economic environment.
J
JetsFan60
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (249)
@Kvitko Says you. Is Tesla overvalue? Meta? AAPL? At $518 it’s overvalued, at $380. It will be a steal .
