Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chewy: Buying The Dip While Keeping An Eye On 2 Main Risks

Sep. 26, 2023 9:31 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)1 Comment
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chewy is facing several challenges, including a decline in its market value, deceleration in growth, and competition from Walmart's entry into the pet services sector.
  • Despite these challenges, Chewy managed to grow its revenue in the second quarter, with its Autoship customer program being a standout performer.
  • The demographics of pet ownership are changing, with Millennials spending less on pets compared to older generations, but overall pet spending in the U.S. continues to rise.
  • Chewy has hardly been this attractively valued since its market debut.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Young woman with cat using laptop

sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has faced a challenging year, grappling with significant roadblocks. Considering the almost 50% decline in Chewy's market value this year, it seems reasonable to suggest that the company has been among the casualties of a challenging


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.85K Followers
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHWY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (1)

    Analyze This profile picture
    Analyze This
    Today, 9:45 AM
    PremiumInvesting Group
    Comments (2.54K)
    My pets don't eat or require less attention from my family during a slow down in the economy. The key risk risk as I see it is that CHWY does not have pricing power as long as Amazon can afford to keep prices since almost all of Amazons profits come from AWS (their crowd business). Thsr lack of pricing power prevents any meaningful profitability that would validate the value of the company.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.