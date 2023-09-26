sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has faced a challenging year, grappling with significant roadblocks. Considering the almost 50% decline in Chewy's market value this year, it seems reasonable to suggest that the company has been among the casualties of a challenging economic environment that has spared only a few names. The factors contributing to Chewy's struggles are multifaceted. Notably, the threat of rising interest rates has cast a shadow over growth stocks, weighing on their performance across the board. This problem, however, is compounded by Chewy's own challenges, chief among them being a deceleration in growth compared to the highs registered in 2021. Adding to the company's woes, a recent analyst downgrade sent ripples through investor sentiment. Moreover, Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) entry into the pet services sector has introduced a formidable new competitor, raising questions about Chewy's ability to maintain its market position in the long run.

Growth Slows Down Amid Rising Prices

The pet industry experienced a remarkable surge in 2020, as the world witnessed a spike in pet ownership amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During that extraordinary year, the global pet industry's growth soared to an impressive 28%. However, in 2023, Chewy is experiencing a significant slowdown in performance that has raised eyebrows among investors and industry observers alike. One of the key indicators of Chewy's current struggle is the deceleration in its active customer growth. In fact, in the second quarter, active customer growth turned negative as the company lost 123,000 customers YoY.

The pet food sector has long been regarded as recession-proof, with sales of pet products witnessing an increase during the 2008 financial crisis and the early stages of the pandemic. However, inflation remains a concern this year. Rising prices across various sectors have loomed over pet-related expenditures, affecting the accessibility of pet food and veterinary services. Despite this, the older demographic segments, namely the Silent Generation and Gen Xers, have increased their pet spending as inflation has risen. This is reflected in the percentage of income they allocate to their furry companions. In contrast, Millennials and Gen Zers have slashed their pet-related expenditure. Among Millennials, there is a 2.3% reduction in the percentage of income spent on pets, and Gen Zers have reduced their income allocation on pets by a more profound 13.2%.

Exhibit 1: Pet spending in the U.S. by generation

MarketWatch

Despite these challenges, Chewy managed to grow its revenue 14.3% YoY to $2.78 billion in the fiscal second quarter that ended in July. The categories of non-discretionary Consumables and Healthcare jointly accounted for approximately 85% of net sales, underlining the enduring demand for essential pet products. A standout performer for Chewy has been its Autoship customer program, with sales reaching $2.1 billion, an impressive 18.1% increase year-over-year. Notably, this outpaced the overall growth rate by nearly 400 basis points. Autoship sales are particularly lucrative, as they require minimal additional marketing expenditure from Chewy and yield higher operating margins. Autoship customer sales now constitute a substantial 75.5% of the total net sales, reaffirming its role as both a revenue driver and a potential customer retention tool for the company.

Exhibit 2: Autoship customer sales

Q2 shareholder letter

The company's net income for the period was $18.9 million, a dip from the $22.3 million recorded the previous year. On a positive note, the second-quarter free cash flow showed significant improvement, standing at $101.1 million, compared to a mere $1 million in the previous year.

The Changing Demographics Of Pet Ownership

The United States has long held a deep affection for pets, with a staggering 70% of households, or 90.5 million homes, proudly playing host to at least one pet. Further, when it comes to pet products, there's a distinctive trend where pet food companies enjoy dependable income and customers who are very loyal to their products and exhibit remarkable resistance to switching. What underpins this enduring loyalty is the nature of pet products as repeat purchases. Pet owners, deeply committed to the well-being of their furry companions, form strong bonds with specific brands and products. This commitment translates into a continuous and dependable income source for pet food companies, even in the face of economic uncertainty.

However, it's not just the reliability of this market that's intriguing; it's also the shifting perception of pets within American households. Millennials and younger generations increasingly view their pets as genuine family members, resulting in a transformative shift in spending patterns. Millennials, in particular, are at the forefront of pet ownership, accounting for 32% of all pet owners.

Yet, a fascinating paradox emerges when examining spending trends within this demographic. Despite their deep affection for pets, Millennials are, on average, spending less on their furry companions each year, with an annual expenditure of $679. In contrast, Generation X at $949 and baby boomers at $842 allocate higher amounts to pet-related expenses.

Moreover, when considering these figures relative to income, Millennials emerge as the most frugal pet spenders. The Silent Generation and baby boomers allocate more than 1% of their income to their pets, followed by Generation Z at 0.83% and Generation X at 0.81%. Millennials, however, dedicate a modest 0.74% of their income to their beloved pets.

The spending patterns of Millennials need to be monitored closely as this could be an early warning sign of a notable deceleration in pet spending in the future.

Despite varying spending patterns, one overarching trend remains steadfast: Americans are willing to open their wallets for their furry friends, regardless of economic conditions. In 2022, the American Pet Products Association reported that Americans collectively spent a staggering $136.8 billion on their pets, a notable uptick from the $123.6 billion spent in 2021. This trajectory shows no signs of waning, with the APPA projecting continued year-over-year growth this year with sales estimated to reach $143.6 billion in 2023.

The growth in pet spending is not an isolated event. Over the past decade, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has tracked pets as a distinct spending category, revealing a compelling trend. Average yearly spending on pets has risen from $460 in 2013 to $770 in 2021, underscoring the enduring and expanding role of pets in American households and the thriving industry that caters to their needs.

Exhibit 3: Average annual pet spending in the U.S.

MarketWatch

Although the spending patterns of Millennials raise some concerns, it is reasonable to conclude that pet spending in the U.S. will continue to remain strong amid challenging market conditions. This assumption gives reason to believe Chewy still has a long runway to grow even in the domestic market, but investors will have to monitor the competitive landscape of the pet care industry closely to evaluate disruption risks.

Walmart's Pet Services Center: A Challenge For Chewy's Dominance

Recognizing the potential of the pet care market, Walmart recently opened its first Pet Services Center in Dallas, a direct challenge to the status quo, with Chewy firmly in its sights. The motive behind this strategic move is clear: as prices of pet products continue to surge higher, Walmart seeks to empower its customers by offering an all-encompassing solution that integrates pet services with the purchase of pet food and supplies.

While both Walmart and Chewy are renowned for their competitive pricing in the pet product market, their strengths lie in different domains. Chewy excels in offering cost savings for pet supplies, particularly when ordering in bulk or shipping over an extended period. In contrast, Walmart does a better job when it comes to small-scale purchases. With the introduction of its Pet Services Center, designed to offer transparent pricing and a one-stop destination for pet services alongside purchases, Walmart may try to close the gap between the two companies. The services offered by the newly opened Pet Services Center include routine veterinary care, vaccination, wellness exams, and minor medical services as well as grooming services. Further, a cornerstone of this initiative is a strategic partnership with PetIQ, a leading pet health product and services provider, to ensure that all veterinary and grooming services are rendered by qualified experts. This strategic move, coupled with Walmart's reputation for affordability, presents a compelling challenge that could potentially edge Chewy in certain market segments.

Walmart's ambitions in the pet sector do not end with its physical footprint. The company is poised to make substantial digital inroads with the impending launch of an online Pet Pharmacy experience on Walmart.com and its dedicated app. Further, Walmart is extending a limited-time offer for members to access 24/7 virtual consultations with licensed veterinary professionals via text and video. This service is provided through a complimentary one-year Pawp membership

Walmart's foray into subscription services is another page from Chewy's playbook, potentially disrupting the pet supply subscription landscape. Customers can now schedule automatic deliveries of their frequently purchased items, mirroring Chewy's popular Autoship feature. This strategic move poses a substantial challenge to Chewy's dominance in this area.

Takeaway

Chewy is still a young company that continues to grow. The company has a long runway to grow in international markets, and its Canada expansion plans are a testament to how the company is trying to tap into global markets. At a forward P/E ratio of 31, Chewy is more attractively valued compared to just a few months ago when the company was valued at a forward P/E of more than 120. I believe the increasing competitive threats and the changing demographics of the pet industry need to be monitored closely by every Chewy bull. However, the company's current valuation, in my opinion, does not accurately reflect the growth opportunities available for the company. I am inclined to believe that Chewy's valuation is mostly a reflection of the short-term challenges the company is facing. As a long-term-oriented growth investor, I feel comfortable investing in Chewy stock at its current valuation.