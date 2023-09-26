Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Silicon Shines Brighter

Sep. 26, 2023 9:32 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, GOOGL, META, NVDA, QCOM, T, TMUS, TSM
Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple’s chip designs are one of the foundations of their success.
  • Each device, the chip that runs it, and the software that runs on it are developed together. This is entirely unique.
  • Apple used the extra transistor density from TSM’s new 3 nanometer process mostly for the GPU and machine learning Neural Engine.
  • The new Watch chip is an even bigger leap, enabling on-device voice recognition and the headline finger double-tap action trigger.
  • There appear to be supply issues for the Pro models of iPhone.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Long View Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

The Biggest Home Field Advantage In Tech

Less than a year after the first iPhone was released in 2007, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bought PA Semiconductor, a small fabless chip design company working on low power mobile chips, for $278 million. What they really wanted

20% OFF! Until the end of September, annual subscriptions will come with a 20% discount for the first year.

At Long View Capital we follow the trends that are forging the future of business and society, and how investors can take advantage of those trends. Long View Capital provides deep dives written in plain English, looking into the most important issues in tech, regulation, and macroeconomics, with targeted portfolios to inform investor decision-making.

Risk is a fact of life, but not here. You can try Long View Capital free for two weeks.



This article was written by

Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
9.7K Followers

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL NVDA QCOM TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.