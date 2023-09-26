FangXiaNuo/iStock via Getty Images

At a Glance

In this revised analysis of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), I reexamine the company specializing in retinal diseases, whose prospects have grown increasingly uncertain. Although tarcocimab initially showed promise, it has been discontinued due to unsuccessful outcomes in the GLEAM and GLIMMER studies, coupled with concerning safety data related to cataract formation. This not only compromises the future of tarcocimab but also raises concerns about the integrity of Kodiak's overarching platform. On the financial front, Kodiak maintains a robust cash reserve of $378.7M, equating to a 25-month operational runway at current expenditure levels. The pressing issue at hand is the strategic allocation of these resources, especially given the setback with their flagship asset. Having previously advised a 'Hold' position, also noting a "higher likelihood of downside," I am now downgrading Kodiak Sciences to 'Sell' amid escalating clinical and fiscal uncertainties.

Earnings Report

To begin my analysis, looking at Kodiak Sciences' most recent earnings report for Q2 2023, the company posted a net loss of $80.2M, an improvement over the prior year's $90.6M loss for the same period. Operating expenses amounted to $84.8M, marking a decline compared to last year's $92.1M, driven by reduced R&D spending ($66.9M from $73.7M). Although the reduction in R&D outlays could signal disciplined cost management, it does raise questions about the pace of its pipeline development. Interestingly, interest income saw a significant leap to $4.7M from last year's $1.5M, hinting at effective capital allocation. Net loss per common share improved to $-1.53 from $-1.74 YoY.

Financial Health & Liquidity

Turning to Kodiak Sciences' balance sheet, the company reported total assets of $589.7M as of June 30, 2023. This is comprised of cash and cash equivalents amounting to $378.7M; marketable securities are no longer listed for this period. Over the last six months, Kodiak has a net cash outflow from operating activities of $89.2M, translating to a monthly cash burn of approximately $14.9M. Dividing the combined cash and cash equivalents ($378.7M) by the monthly cash burn yields a runway of about 25 months. It's imperative to note that these calculations are based on historical data and may not be indicative of future performance.

The company's liquidity appears to be in a healthy state, with no major debt obligations on the balance sheet. The liability related to the sale of future royalties stands at $100M but doesn't pose an immediate liquidity concern. Kodiak's high cash position and zero debt provide it with the flexibility to secure additional financing, if needed, either through debt or equity offerings. These are my personal observations, and other analysts might interpret the data differently.

Capital, Growth, Momentum, & Ownership

According to Seeking Alpha data, Kodiak Sciences' capital structure shows a healthy liquidity position, anchored by a high cash reserve and minimal debt, providing flexibility amid its $101.87M market cap. Analyst revenue projections show a spike to $389.56M by 2025, but these estimates were made prior to tarcocimab's discontinuation. The stock's momentum has significantly underperformed SPY across all time frames, marking it as a risky asset.

Data by YCharts

Institutional ownership stands at 48.79%, and hedge fund managers hold 33.14%, revealing a moderately concentrated ownership that can influence stock volatility. Insider trading shows a trend towards selling, albeit not in alarming volumes. With a short interest of 8.48%, there is significant skepticism, but not at a level to indicate extreme bearish sentiment.

Investing in Kodiak Sciences, a micro-cap entity, exposes investors to significant dilution risks as the company may issue more equity to fund its R&D initiatives. Its capital structure, although debt-free, is contingent on maintaining ample liquidity, which can be erratic in a smaller firm. Furthermore, micro-cap stocks like Kodiak are susceptible to elevated volatility, often influenced by market sentiment rather than fundamentals, making short-term investments riskier.

Kodiak's Tarcocimab: A DAYLIGHT Fading into GLIMMER

The recent data from Kodiak Sciences reveal a nuanced picture that warrants a deeper level of analysis, particularly in contrast with the competition, such as Regeneron's aflibercept. In the DAYLIGHT study focusing on wet AMD, tarcocimab successfully met its primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains when dosed monthly compared to aflibercept's eight-week regimen. This does solidify its efficacy profile for wet AMD but may not offer a decisive advantage in a crowded market where aflibercept and other anti-VEGF agents have already set a high bar.

However, the real setback comes from the GLEAM and GLIMMER studies, which did not meet their primary efficacy endpoints in DME. More worrisome, an unanticipated increase in cataract formation in the tarcocimab treatment groups casts doubt on its safety profile. This safety issue has a dual impact: firstly, it was a significant contributor to the failure of the DME studies, and secondly, it raises questions about the general safety of Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Platform. Considering that Kodiak has decided to halt further development of tarcocimab, these data underscore the importance of scrutinizing the mechanistic underpinnings of their platform technology, which may have broader implications for their pipeline.

For investors, the inconsistency between the DAYLIGHT and the GLEAM and GLIMMER studies introduces an elevated level of uncertainty. The inability to meet primary endpoints in DME-a significant target indication-combined with new safety concerns, calls for a reassessment of Kodiak's long-term viability and competitive edge.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In wrapping up my coverage on Kodiak Sciences, the landscape appears grim. The discontinuation of tarcocimab, previously their lighthouse asset, casts a shadow on the firm's strategic intent and viability. In clinical settings, the compounded safety concerns with tarcocimab-most glaringly, the spike in cataract formation-underscore not only the derailment of a single drug candidate but also call into question the foundational soundness of their Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Platform. Given that their remaining pipeline comprises of early-stage candidates-KSI-5012 and "Triplet Medicines"-which are Phase 1/2 and preclinical respectively, Kodiak's forward-looking value proposition appears limited at best.

Financially, Kodiak's saving grace lies in its cash pile of $378.7M, bestowing upon it a runway of roughly 25 months at current burn rates. This liquidity does offer a buffer but raises the pivotal question-what is Kodiak going to invest this capital in that could lead to revenue generation and value creation, now that their key asset is off the table?

Investors should cast a critical eye towards Kodiak's next moves. Future allocation of their cash reserves towards progressing existing early-stage assets or acquiring new ones will be a pivotal inflection point. If Kodiak opts for acquisition, scrutinize the integration strategy and the therapeutic fit. With a $101.87M market cap and bearish institutional sentiment, significant stock volatility can be expected; especially when cash reserves begin to deplete without a corresponding uptick in viable R&D advancements.

Considering these factors, my final investment recommendation for Kodiak Sciences is a downgrade to "Sell." At this juncture, holding onto the stock would be akin to betting on a highly speculative future, with palpable threats to both asset value and investor confidence. For those already invested, the cash reserves offer a diminishing yet notable cushion; but for potential investors, the current profile presents a high-risk scenario with limited upside.

As this is my last update on Kodiak Sciences, I leave you with this-biotech investing is fraught with volatility, but consistency in underlying science and financial prudence remain key variables in assessing long-term viability. Proceed cautiously and judiciously.

Risks to Thesis

Reconsidering my final "Sell" recommendation for Kodiak Sciences, there are several risk factors that may contradict this stance. Firstly, Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Platform is still largely untested, which leaves room for a potential breakthrough. Secondly, a large cash reserve provides Kodiak with the financial flexibility to pivot or acquire, which could reshape its trajectory quickly. Moreover, should Kodiak manage to secure a strategic partnership, the upside could be significant. Lastly, while clinical trial failures raise concern, they also serve as learning curves. Addressing safety issues now may improve Kodiak's long-term viability.