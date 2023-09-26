Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Companies, like investors, portfolio managers, the public, etc., must allocate scarce resources to produce economic returns. In the investment context, companies are just another form of 'investor'. As far as valuations go, those names with superior economic characteristics do better at compounding capital than the individual, by producing excellent returns on their investments. Companies should be indexed to a required rate of return on this basis.

These core competencies aren't well reflected in the investment debate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), in my opinion.

Back in May, I rated COO stock a buy (see it here) in the opinion the market had overextended its selloff of the company, and looking to its Q2 numbers in a positive light. There were several notable points including margins, a reduction in OpEx and reasonable FCF production feeding into this view. Moving to the company's latest numbers, my own—and the market's—sentiment has changed on this view.

This analysis questions COO's ability to grow earnings at an attractive rate on capital deployed. That means, investing retained earnings (shareholders claim on the business) at rates higher than what investors could generally achieve. It would appear COO's competitive position is fading in the near term and that it has a large effort ahead of itself to reverse course. The business is going fine in terms of financials—solid revenue growth, reasonable earnings and so forth—but as a function of the reinvestment required to get there, not so much in my view.

Net-net, I revise my rating on COO to a hold based on the factors raised in this report.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Critical investment facts underlining revised thesis

1. Q3 FY'23 Insights

COO's Q3 numbers were quite positive on face value in my opinion, with growth well observed throughout the P&L and cash flows. Regarding the positives—COO put up $930mm in revenues, growing 12% YoY. It pulled this to $610mm in gross on a pre-tax margin of 26%, flat YoY, and converted FCF of $52mm after CapEx of $91mm. For the YTD, COO has done $2.66Bn of business, and management projects $912–$929mm in top-line sales for Q4. This calls for $3.5—$3.6Bn in sales for the year, corresponding to 8.6% growth at the top line.

As to the divisional breakdown, takeouts include the following:

CooperVision: CooperVision pulled in $630mm in revenue for Q3, up 13% YoY. This is the first time COO did >$600mm in quarterly sales for the division, certainly a positive in my view. Operating income was $151.7mm for the quarter, ~$450mm for the YTD.

Toric Lenses lifted to $215mm, whereas multifocal lenses did ~$80mm in sales for the quarter. Single-use spheres and non-single uses tallied $187mm and $146mm in turnover, respectively.

More precisely, its myopia management business clipped $30mm in revenues, up 30% YoY, with MiSight numbers up 53% YoY.

CooperVision finished the quarter with $7Bn in identifiable assets, up from $6.8Bn the year prior. CooperSurgical CooperSurgical did $300mm of business and $865mm for the YTD, up 9% YoY. Fertility sales reached $122mm, growing 11% YoY, and maintaining a streak of double-digit organic growth for 11 consecutive quarters now. Office and surgical sales were also $178.4mm for the quarter, up from $165mm last year.

Management forecasts ~$300mm—$305mm in Q4 sales for its CooperSurgical arm, calling for 5%—7% growth. This would get COO to $1.17Bn in FY'23 revenues for the division.

The company's quarterly walk-through and YTD revenue breakdown is observed in Figure 2.

BIG Insights

2. Analysis of economic performance

The financials and growth percentages COO has booked this YTD are commendable. There is no denying this fact. The numbers are less appealing, in my view, when compared to the assets deployed to produce them.

Starting at the gross level, Figure 3 outlines the gross profit produced per $1 of assets employed in the business on a rolling TTM basis since 2020. All core and non-core assets are included. We get a sense of how productive COO's uses of capital are here. As you can see:

(i). The company produced $0.20 in gross for every $1 of assets tied up in the business. By the way, equity holders had financed ~64% of the capital structure at the end of Q3.

(ii). From 2020—Q3 FY'23, COO had retained and allocated an additional $2.8Bn of funds into the business, to generate an additional $0.02 on the dollar in trailing gross profit.

Consequently, the productivity is flat in my view. A number of $0.30 or above is considered high. Hovering around the $0.20s leaves little to feed further down the income statement.

BIG Insights

Part of the reason may be related to its NWC efficiency. COO's NWC requirements have crept higher these past 3 years, as we'll see a bit later. But its operating cycle is lengthy, leaving cash tied up in NWC for ~200 days on average these past 12 months. Figure 4 shows this in detail. The cash conversion cycle was 197 days last period (TTM values), and although this has tracked lower, it is still quite a long time to see $1 of NWC recycled back to cash. Assuming a 365-day year, it is rotating its NWC ~1.85x every 12 months at this rate. Because the CCC is higher than the DSO as well, it says the time taken to recycle inventories and receivables into cash is longer than the time it takes to collect payment once a sale is made.

BIG Insights

Similar observations are made at the economic returns level. Most critically, in Q3, COO had deployed $7.7Bn of cash into capital required to run the business, equating to around $155.70/share. The question is, what these investments produce for the investor:

In Q3, the $155.70/share produced $10.23/share in trailing post-tax earnings. This is down on prior periods, despite the fact COO had invested another $38.30/share of retained earnings from its owners since 2020. This correlates to a 6.6% return on investment (10.23/155.70 = 0.066), in a world where risk-free rates are hovering around the 4–5% mark. Not the risk premium you'd be after in equities in my view. Moreover, the trend in COO's business returns has been tightening since '21, suggesting its competitive position may have dwindled [Figure 5]. Two factors drive these rates on capital. First, contracting post-tax margins, at 14.4% last period, down from highs of 26% in '21. Secondly, the ratio of sales to assets employed in the business is also tight, <0.5x on average. This aligns with earlier findings. So each $1 of investment brings in <$0.50 in sales and ~$0.15 in earnings.

Point number (3) is critical to the debate. The thin margins illustrate COO's lack of cost differentiation, implying its consumer advantages are waning. The slow capital turnover suggests it isn't pricing its offerings below market averages and doesn't enjoy production advantages. Further, if COO is investing earnings retained from investors at 6–7%, my suspicions are up on its ability to compound capital for shareholders going forward.

BIG Insights

Why's this relevant? Two reasons:

(1). It shows how effectively COO invests capital and answers the question, "is this company a good custodian of my money?";

(2). It measures what, if any, economic value COO is creating for its shareholders.

Earnings growth is desirable, but less desirable if it took swaths of cash to achieve. We don't want a capital-hungry business. We employ a minimum 12% return on capital as a core competency in all equity holdings (reflecting long-term market averages). Anything above this 12% rate is considered economically valuable.

Figure 6 outlines what COO needed to produce as a function of invested capital to meet this threshold, then compares to what it actually did. As you can see, it's been a series of economic losses for the investor who uses a similar 12% rate, equating to negative $8.45/share last period. We'd need it to push out ~$925mm on $7.7Bn of capital at risk to fire up the investment cortex.

BIG Insights

3. Expectations at steady-state of operations

Given the analysis above, it's relevant to gauge if COO can create more economic value. Figure 6 outlines the company's value drivers over the last 3 years. Sales have grown at a 4% compounding rate, on stable operating margins of 22.8%.

But NWC requirements are high on COO's sales growth. Every new $1 in sales over this time required $0.36 of investment to NWC. It also saw $0.39 to intangible investments. Interestingly enough, the company managed to reduce its fixed capital intensity by $0.04 on the dollar. M&A has been lumpy and inconsistent, not unexpected as COO doesn't necessarily employ this strategy regularly.

BIG Insights

If it continued at this steady-state of operations—i.e., maintain a 4% sales growth rate—it would require an $81–$94mm quarterly investment ($320mm–$376mm annualized) to throw off $667—$770mm in FCF in my opinion [Figure 7].

But management is eyeing 8% this year, and consensus is looking to 7% sales growth in FY'24.

To get to these numbers, COO would likely need to sport a c.32% reinvestment rate, and would likely spin off $642mm in FCF, given the higher reinvestment needs. It could do $920mm in NOPAT by FY'24 at these rates. But it would require a $1.18Bn additional investment to do so under this modelling.

And so begins the vicious cycle. Because COO's returns on investment are quite low, (i) it requires substantial reinvestments to grow, and (ii) growth would therefore hinder FCFs and shareholder value. In other words, pushing NOPAT higher requires substantial reinvestment, leaving less FCF left over for shareholders, ultimately crimping COO's equity value.

BIG Insights

Valuation and conclusion

The stock sells at 25.6x forward earnings and 22x forward EBIT, both premiums of 34% and 37% to the sector, respectively. Is paying a large premium worth it in this instance?

A few points are worth noting, thinking in first principles:

The market has also priced COO at 2.4x invested capital on an EV of $18.76Bn as I write. The expectations may be that these assets have decent earnings power moving forward. Contrast this to what the assets are actually producing, however. Just over 6.6% in TTM terms. And compared to the 12% hurdle rate used here, around a 0.55x multiple. A multiple >1x is desirable. Comparing the market returns on capital to business returns on capital implies much of the forward growth is well reflected at COO's current multiples.

BIG Insights

Projecting out the steady-state numbers in Figure 6 to FY'28, then, compounding its intrinsic value at the function of the ROIC and reinvestment rate, arrives at an average implied value of $339/share. In my opinion, this is further support of a neutral view. The range of potential outcomes considering a range of forward growth rates and operating margins is also observed in Figure 9. Quite a large jump in each would be required to see COO rate higher in my view.

BIG Insights

In short, COO's financials stood out in Q3, and management is eyeing 8–9% sales growth in FY'23. Unfortunately, as this analysis shows, these percentages aren't supported by robust economic characteristics or attractive valuations. Each point in implied sales growth requires substantial investment in NWC and the tight returns on capital invested means additional growth also crimps the cash it can spin off to its shareholders. It is investing at ~6-7% rates of return and the question immediately arises on whether capital is more valuable in COO's hands or the sensible investors. In my view, there may be more selective opportunities elsewhere, especially factoring in the question of opportunity cost. Net-net, revise to hold.