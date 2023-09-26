Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valero: Despite Massive Strength, I'm Considering Selling (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 26, 2023 10:00 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PSX2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Valero Energy Corporation has experienced significant growth, returning almost 200% excluding dividends since the depths of the pandemic.
  • The refining industry is thriving due to favorable margins and supply-related factors, such as inadequate crude-processing capacity and unexpected outages.
  • Valero's strategic growth and financial discipline, including a sub-0.3x net leverage ratio, indicate a commitment to shareholder returns, but the current risk/reward may warrant selling some shares.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gas Prices Begin To Rise Nationally But Remain Well Below Same Time Last Year

Brandon Bell

Introduction

It's time to discuss an investment that has been with me since I started my current dividend growth portfolio in 2020. I bought Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) during the depths of the pandemic when

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.63K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

KenTaylor-16 profile picture
KenTaylor-16
Today, 10:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
I appreciate your explanation into your potential selling thesis and how it’s more personal in nature and driven by other opportunities. The nuance is great to read.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:21 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.91K)
@KenTaylor-16 Thank you, I appreciate the feedback!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.