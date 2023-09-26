Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Ready, Set, A.I.

Sep. 26, 2023 10:01 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)DIS, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NFLX, TGT
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain buy-rated on Amazon.
  • We think Amazon is improving its competitive position against Microsoft and Google in the race to leverage A.I. with the recent announcement of a $4B investment in Anthropic.
  • We expect the investment to also stretch visibility for AWS as Anthropic will use AWS as its primary cloud provider and give AWS customers early access to unique features.
  • Additionally, we’re seeing Prime Video move closer to profitability with the introduction of ad-tier subscriptions in 2024, following the footsteps of Netflix and Disney.
  • We see an increasingly favorable risk-reward profile for AMZN stock into 2024.
Two Race Cars Moving at High Speed in Slightly Wet Conditions

peepo

We maintain our buy rating on Amazon (AMZN). We're more constructive on the stock now that management is taking visible steps to improve its competitive advantage against Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) in

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.74K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

