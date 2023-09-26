JohnFScott

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) recently announced its 13th consecutive annual dividend increase as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Interestingly, my most recent article on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) extolled the virtues of looking at the full package and not just at what may appear to be a small, current yield. Starbucks fits the same pattern as I believe its stock still has the potential to offer current income, future income growth, and future capital appreciation potential. When I say "still", I am referring to the fact that Starbucks has been a public entity for more than three decades.

My last coverage on Starbucks was over seven years ago but more pertinent to this article was the one written almost exactly ten years ago, reviewing the company's 2013 dividend increase. I particularly enjoy this type of analysis, not because I seemed to have bet on a winner in hindsight, but to see how the numbers stack up after later, a full decade in this case. Hence, for ease of comparison, I am using the same general structure from my 2013 article. Let's see how Starbucks 2023 compares to Starbucks 2013.

Before we begin, a quick note that Starbucks announced a 2:1 stock split in 2015, and the numbers below are adjusted for this split. For example, the actual dividend Starbucks paid in the last quarter of 2013 was 26 cents but my dividend growth rate chart below shows the split-adjusted 13 cents.

New Dividend: The new annual dividend per share is now $2.28, giving the stock a handy current yield of 2.40%. Clearly, in the current high interest rate environment, this is nothing to shout about but the dividend has more than quadrupled since 2013, once again making the case for patience and time over timing. But let's see if that remains the case throughout the article.

Payout Ratio (EPS): The payout ratio has gone up to 66% from 46% in 2013, based on forward EPS of $3.45. Could this be a sign that the company is paying more of what it has than making more (relatively)? Perhaps but let's keep going deeper.

Payout Ratio (FCF): Over the years, I've started using Free Cash Flow (FCF) as my preferred indicator of a company's dividend health/coverage as EPS tends to be affected by one-offs and companies (in general) have been getting fancier in what they consider to be a one-off.

Total shares outstanding as of June 2023: 1.15 billion

New quarterly dividend: 57 cents

Quarterly FCF needed to cover dividends: $655.50 million (that is, 1.15 billion shares times 57 cents/share)

Starbucks' average quarterly FCF over the last five years: $1.036 billion

Payout ratio using 5-year quarterly FCF average: 63%

Payout ratio using Trailing Twelve Months' (TTM) average quarterly FCF of $745.80 million: 87%, which is a little concerning, although I acknowledge I am using the forward dividend but TTM FCF numbers. This is to see whether the company can afford the new dividend based on its most recent history

To summarize both payout ratio sections, unlike the Microsoft example cited at the beginning of the article, Starbucks' dividend increases have primarily been funded by tapping into what it has (expanding payout ratio) and if this trend continues, future dividend growth expectations need to be tempered.

Cash on Hand: Starbucks' cash and short-term equivalents has gone up to $3.62 billion from $2 billion in 2013, as shown in column D in the table below. But it has actually gone down significantly when you see it as a factor of the company's dividend commitment to shareholders. The table below shows Starbucks' total dividend commitment in 2013 and 2023 in column C below, based on the respective "new" dividends. As seen in the last column E, cash pile has shrunk by almost half, relative to the dividend commitment.

Year - A Shares Outstanding - B Annual Dividend Commitment - C Cash and ST Equiv. - D Dividend commitment divided by Cash E (which is C/D) 2013 1,500,000,000.00 $780,000,000.00 $2,000,000,000.00 39% 2023 1,150,000,000.00 $2,622,000,000.00 $3,620,000,000.00 72.43% Click to enlarge

More recently, in the last five years, cash and short-term equivalent has dropped more than 50% as shown in the chart below as the company has continued on its expansion plans.

SBUX Cash (YCharts.com)

Dividend Growth Rate (DGR): At the time of the 2013 article, Starbucks only had 4 years of dividend growth but the dividend had grown by 160% in those 4 years. As shown in the chart below, Starbucks' dividend has grown nearly 7 folds from 8.5 cents/share in 2011 to 57 cents/share in 2023. More recently, the 5-year dividend growth rate stands at close to 10%. I expect this to slow down further as covered in the section below.

Year Qtrly Div/Share Dividend Growth % 2023 $0.570 7.55% 2022 $0.530 8.16% 2021 $0.490 8.89% 2020 $0.450 9.76% 2019 $0.410 13.89% 2018 $0.360 Average 9.65% Click to enlarge

SBUX DGR (Author)

Extrapolation:

In the 2013 article, I had projected Starbucks' dividend growth through 2023 and arrived at a conservative (split-adjusted) annual dividend/share of $1.12. In reality, Starbucks has now reached an annualized dividend rate of $2.28/share. I like my surprises to be on the upside.

However, this time around, Starbucks' dividend growth rate has indeed slowed down and it is safer to assume a lower DGR of 7%/yr for the next 5 years and 5%/yr for years 6 to 10. The yield on cost still almost doubles from here. I know a lot of Seeking Alpha readers look down on yield on cost. Sure, it is backward-looking but is also a means to validate whether the metrics you used to analyze in the first place still hold true. In case of Starbucks, I'd say yes, it still holds true and I expect it to hold true going forward with moderated expectations (like the lower DGR assumed above).

Year Annual Div/Share 1000 Shares Div/Yr Yield on Cost 2023 $2.16 $2,160.00 2.32% 2024 $2.31 $2,311.20 2.49% 2025 $2.47 $2,472.98 2.66% 2026 $2.65 $2,646.09 2.85% 2027 $2.83 $2,831.32 3.04% 2028 $3.03 $3,029.51 3.26% 2029 $3.18 $3,180.99 3.42% 2030 $3.34 $3,340.04 3.59% 2031 $3.51 $3,507.04 3.77% 2032 $3.68 $3,682.39 3.96% 2033 $3.87 $3,866.51 4.16% Click to enlarge

Forward-Looking Thoughts and Conclusion

Although the focus of this article was to evaluate Starbucks' dividend, I'd like to conclude the article with a few other sections to provide a well-rounded picture to readers.

Change of Guard, Again: Modern-day Founder and company stalwart, Howard Schultz is once again stepping away and this time from the Board as well. This could truly be a transition phase for the company as the 41-year company veteran seems to be stepping away for good this time. Analysts believe the new CEO Laxman Narasimhan has a lot to prove not just in terms of the company's performance but to overcome the tradition of Starbucks not performing well whenever Schultz stepped away.

Modern-day Founder and company stalwart, Howard Schultz is once again stepping away and this time from the Board as well. This could truly be a transition phase for the company as the 41-year company veteran seems to be stepping away for good this time. Analysts believe the new CEO Laxman Narasimhan has a lot to prove not just in terms of the company's performance but to overcome the tradition of Starbucks not performing well whenever Schultz stepped away. Valuation : Starbucks' stock is trading at a forward multiple of 27, which appears a little pricey on surface. But, given the average expected growth rate of 16% over the next 5 years, the stock has a price-earnings/growth (PEG) of 1.70, which I find reasonable for an established company with enough growth prospects (covered below). As I've stated in a few of my articles, I believe the days of finding true value stocks of strong companies with PEG of 1 are truly over. Despite the recent tightening, the Federal Reserve has influenced a tectonic shift in stock valuations.

: Starbucks' stock is trading at a forward multiple of 27, which appears a little pricey on surface. But, given the average expected growth rate of 16% over the next 5 years, the stock has a price-earnings/growth (PEG) of 1.70, which I find reasonable for an established company with enough growth prospects (covered below). As I've stated in a few of my articles, I believe the days of finding true value stocks of strong companies with PEG of 1 are truly over. Despite the recent tightening, the Federal Reserve has influenced a tectonic shift in stock valuations. Food's contribution is low but that may be good news: While some analysts expect food to be the next growth driver, I am not so sure the company has done enough to reduce its dependence on beverages, despite announcing many years ago it was looking forward to food contributing more. In 2009, beverage represented 63% of the company's revenue and in 2023 it still represents 60%. This is actually good news for the company as Starbucks is reported to have profit margins as high as 80% on its coffee while food is known to have lower margins due to higher ingredient, preparation costs, and storage costs.

SBUX Revenue Split - Blue is Beverage, Red is Food, Black is Others (statista.com)

China: China still remains a promising market for the company even as the company reported strong numbers in its most recent quarter. The CEO highlighted that the average person in China drinks just 12 cups of coffee per year, compared to 380 in the US. Now before you attribute that to culture, Japan's average is 200 cups per person/year. Clearly, China has untapped potential for the long term.

China still remains a promising market for the company even as the company reported strong numbers in its most recent quarter. The CEO highlighted that the average person in China drinks just 12 cups of coffee per year, compared to 380 in the US. Now before you attribute that to culture, Japan's average is 200 cups per person/year. Clearly, China has untapped potential for the long term. Reinvention Vision : There are plenty of things to like in Starbucks' 2022 reinvention plan, with the key items being (1) the targeted revenue growth of 10% to 12%/yr through FY 2025 (2) laying out its vision for treating its "partners" (often called employees). Quite often, companies tend to skimp on their most important resource (human capital) to save money in the short term but forget the long-term impact of doing so. I know this is not likely universal but I've almost always had a nice experience dealing with Starbucks' partners and that is likely a result of how the company treats them.

: There are plenty of things to like in Starbucks' 2022 reinvention plan, with the key items being (1) the targeted revenue growth of 10% to 12%/yr through FY 2025 (2) laying out its vision for treating its "partners" (often called employees). Quite often, companies tend to skimp on their most important resource (human capital) to save money in the short term but forget the long-term impact of doing so. I know this is not likely universal but I've almost always had a nice experience dealing with Starbucks' partners and that is likely a result of how the company treats them. Risks : Starbucks undoubtedly has a few risks to navigate, most of which are well-known at this point. The same Chinese strength may also be a risk as consumer spending in China comes into question. In addition, considering Starbucks' demographics, the student loan payments being back in the picture is definitely something to be aware of. Finally, the biggest concern for me is that US sales are slowing down as reported in Q3 and projected for Q4. With all the talks about China, let's not forget that the US is still the company's largest market with 16,000+ stores as compared to 6,500 stores in China.

: Starbucks undoubtedly has a few risks to navigate, most of which are well-known at this point. The same Chinese strength may also be a risk as consumer spending in China comes into question. In addition, considering Starbucks' demographics, the student loan payments being back in the picture is definitely something to be aware of. Finally, the biggest concern for me is that US sales are slowing down as reported in Q3 and projected for Q4. With all the talks about China, let's not forget that the US is still the company's largest market with 16,000+ stores as compared to 6,500 stores in China. Technicals: Technically, Starbucks' stock is in the oversold territory as confirmed by its Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.61 but I expect the stock to trend lower in the short to medium term as it is trading below all the commonly used moving averages, at a time when the market is appearing to be shaky. The 200-day moving average is about 10% away from the current price of $93.68.

SBUX RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusion

To conclude the article using the premise used in the introduction, Starbucks' stock is one of the few in the market that provides the right blend of current income, income growth potential, and capital appreciation potential. While I expect the recent market weakness to last for a while until the Federal Reserve stops being as hawkish, I still rate Starbucks' stock a buy here on back of the just increased dividend, its growth prospects, and relative under-performance YTD.