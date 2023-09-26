simonkr

Investment Rundown

Lithium is becoming a key part of our society as the use of it in EV cars is necessary for battery capacities. This is increasing the demand for the commodity and the boom of a lot of green energy companies and EV car companies like Tesla (TSLA) sent the price of lithium up immensely in the span of just a few months. Since then, it has come down but the long-term outlook I think remains in place.

Australia remains as the largest source of lithium from mining but there are more and more mines popping up in other parts of the world where the prospects are looking decent. Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) focuses mainly on Brazil where they have a few mines and explore and mine various earth minerals. The company is however lacking revenues but is making it clear they are looking to shift up the gears and increase production as they holds one of the largest lithium projects in the country. I like the long-term outlook, but I also remain cautious about the company until they have a proven business model able to generate strong earnings and revenues. For this reason, I am rating them a hold for the moment.

Lithium Market

The lithium market is as I have mentioned quite volatile. The price has gone up immensely in the last few years but is still far off from the heights back in late November 2022.

Lithium Price (tradingeconomics)

A noticeable trend is emerging, driven by a strategic imperative to secure rare earth mineral supplies beyond China's borders, particularly in Western nations. This shift is propelled by the ongoing transition to renewable energy sources and the surging demand for materials essential in the production of electric vehicles. Among these crucial materials, lithium stands out, and at present, China maintains a dominant position in its production. This dependence on China for lithium resources has become a significant concern for Western countries, given the vital role lithium plays in battery technology, a linchpin of the green energy revolution.

The shift towards green energy and EV cars is becoming more and more evident, and companies like ATLX I think will benefit in the long term as the market they can serve is only going to grow. The lithium market size for example is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% between 2023 and 2030, resulting in a market valuation of nearly $90 billion by then. If ATLX can just tap into a small part of that market I think there will be a significant opportunity for ROI for investors. There aren't a lot of earnings estimates out yet for the company, but by 2027 some expect ATLX to generate over $500 million in revenues. With a 2x sale multiple, that would put a value of the company of $1 billion, 4x more than today's valuation. The reason for the 2x sales multiple is that ATLX is a high-growth company, and applying a higher multiple than the sector multiple of 1x I think is justifiable here. Even if the company only gets a 1x sales multiple, it still displays significant upside potential from today's prices.

As a reference, some of the largest companies in the industry like Albemarle Corporation (ALB) trade at a 1.86x sales multiple right now. This sort of outlook showcases in my opinion the potential and the risks associated with investing in yet-to-turn significant revenue companies in the mining space. Besides this, I think there is a real possibility that ATLX will get bought out by a larger company in the space. ALB remains the largest miner and producer of lithium and with the sheer capital they have, it would barely be noticeable for them to purchase ATLX right now or in the coming years. That would also open up the Brazilian market more to the company. As for shareholders in ATLX I would expect there to be a premium of 20 - 30% on the current price if a buyout happens. That seems to be a reasonable premium to pay for the company, in my opinion, and something that is in line with what companies usually get bought out at. Having to pay a higher markup than that would likely just deter companies from making a potential offer. This makes ATLX more reasonable to have as a hold for now, as we await the potential of their mines and the revenues that can be generated from them in the next few years.

Risks

On June 5, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by those who had purchased shares of ATLX within the period of March 25, 2023, to May 4, 2023. The lawsuit states that the company had allegedly disseminated materially false and misleading statements regarding its progress in mining lithium and other critical battery materials. However, it's important to clarify that the company's statements regarding its mining endeavors were not inherently misleading, in my view.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

ATLX is fundamentally a mining company, equipped with substantial mining rights and access to valuable resources. Nevertheless, achieving its mining objectives may not be an immediate or guaranteed outcome. Investors must recognize that investing in ATLX carries a considerable degree of risk. As with any investment, it's advisable to allocate only a small portion of your portfolio to such ventures, considering the inherent uncertainties associated with mining operations.

Financials

With a company like ATLX which is not yet generating consistent revenues, it's important to see how the balance sheet is developing and whether or not the management can successfully steer it and not be forced to take on too much debt to fuel operations.

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

Looking at the cash position, there has been a significant change since December 31, 2022, when the company only had $ 280,000 in cash. Now it is over $20 million and has put ATLX in a far better and more flexible financial position. This cash position is sufficient enough to cover expenses for another 2 quarters before they need to raise cash again. ATLX is running against the clock in getting its production up, but for now, it seems that share dilution is the way to go for them in raising capital. As for my view on the company in the short-medium term, I do think that further dilution will occur as we can see it is necessary if the operating expenses are at the same levels as they were in the last quarter, and ATLX wants to continue operating. This doesn't construe the long-term prospects of the company though but does negate a buy case for now at least.

Final Words

As for the valuation of the company, it's hard to base it on either earnings or sales as the company has not achieved either yet. The p/b for the company is 62 right now and far above where anyone could consider it a solid buy based on that. I think we need to wait until productions are up and running and we get some more clarity in regard to the actual earnings potential for the company. They seem to be focusing on profitability which is very reassuring.

For now, though I don’t see them being a buy, but rather a hold. If the revenue estimates do come true and ATLX receives a 2x sales multiple in 2027, then there is a potential here for an over 400% return if $500 million in revenues can be achieved. I remain optimistic and will stand by my hold rating for ALTX.