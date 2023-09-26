Atomic62 Studio/iStock via Getty Images

The Lack of Short Selling by Asset Mangers of S&P 500 Futures is Worrisome

The indicator below has us most concerned about the long term trend of SPY. It shows the percent that money managers are short the S&P futures market. It has a history back to 2007, and it works as a contrary opinion indicator. When asset managers are heavily short S&P 500 futures, it's positive for the market. When they have a low short position, you should be cautious.

The chart clearly shows that historically, a short position of 25% or less by asset managers almost always occurs just prior to a significant decline in the market. We've indicated with black arrows five times since 2011 when this occurred, the present situation being the 5th time.

The Short Position of Asset Managers in E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Sentiment King)

Many investors have wrong opinions about indicators based on futures. They have the fixed idea that futures only represent short term trading but it's obvious from the chart that this is incorrect. The extreme ranges this ratio reaches don't precede short term moves but occur at tops and bottoms of major bull and bear markets. So futures investment data can be very useful at determining long term market trends.

Investor caution is also visible in option data on SPY provided by the CBOE.

Low "Put" Buying in SPY Also Points to Caution

The chart below graphs the ratio of the money going into SPY "put" options divided by the amount going into SPY "call" options. A high ratio means a large amount of "put" buying, while a low ratio represents a smaller amount of "put" buying. It too acts as a contrary opinion indicator as is readily seen in the chart.

History shows that when the ratio gets below 1.0, this low amount of "put" buying generally occurs near a top in the price of SPY. We've indicated a few of these periods also with black arrows. The most recent was two months ago.

The Puts to Calls Ratio of Money Going into SPY Options (Sentiment King)

One has to wonder whether the low amount of put buying two months ago, highlighted by the black arrow on the right when SPY was at a recent high, was an indication of the start of a major decline. While it's not as reliable an indicator as the money manager short position in futures, it does agree with the cautious message of the short selling indicator.

Relative Strength (RSI) and Bollinger Bands Show SPY is Stable Over the Short to Intermediate Term

The Sentiment King is not short-term oriented, as are many technical analysts; we use technical indicators to assess the intermediate to long term picture.

The five-year chart below shows the intermediate term relative strength (RSI) of SPY. What's important to note is the rapid drop in RSI over the last eight weeks, indicated by the black circle. Notice that it's occurring along with a relatively small price correction in SPY. This fact is important.

To us, it suggests that any sharp price correction will probably be short term. So, while both low short selling and low SPY "put" buying indicate the possibility of a major top, the RSI says it is a little too early to call for that. We think the next technical indicator reinforces this view.

The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. RSI measures the speed and magnitude of a security's recent price changes to evaluate overvalued or undervalued conditions in the price of that security. We adjust the time span of the RSI to measure intermediate term price moves. (Sentiment King)

The chart below graphs an intermediate term price envelope called Bollinger bands. They are price bands centered around an intermediate term moving average of SPY, where the width of the bands expand or contract depending upon the changing volatility of the stock.

It's easy to see from the chart that fluctuations in the stock price seldom move outside the price bands. This observation makes it a useful tool to determine where a stock will find support or resistance.

This graph confirms to us the same message the RSI was signaling; that any price change from here we'll be relatively minor and well contained.

A Bollinger Band® is a technical analysis tool defined by a set of trendlines. They are plotted as two standard deviations, both positively and negatively, away from a simple moving average (SMA) of a security's price and can be adjusted to user preferences. (The Sentiment King)

Summary

Short selling of S&P futures, plus a 20 day "puts to calls" ratio on SPY both indicate the increased risk of a major decline in SPY. We therefore do not recommend any additional purchases of SPY at this time.

However, intermediate term technical indicators suggest the market is not yet ready for a major decline. This outlook is reinforced by our Master Sentiment Indicators as we wrote in this article a week ago.

But it does suggest to us that the market is probably entering what's called "the topping process." The topping process recognizes that market "tops" are different than market "bottoms."

A market bottom generally occurs at the same moment for all groups or sectors. However, a market top is usually distributed over time and can take from three to nine months to finish, forming a large fan formation in the major indexes.

During the "topping process" different sectors of the market top at different moments. Finding the actual highest peak price of a major ETF index like SPY during a topping process is almost impossible as SPY will usually form two or three price highs that approach each other over three to nine months.

We think the current sell-off in SPY is part of a topping process, and that SPY will move back to its previous high, or maybe slightly higher, relatively soon. This is why we're recommending no additional purchases of SPY. But we also aren't recommending the selling of current holdings of SPY. Stay tuned.