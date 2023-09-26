Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The 'Most-Anticipated' U.S. Recession In History Still Lurking?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.12K Followers

Summary

  • Late last year, and into early 2023, the crowd was all in on the inevitability of a US recession starting in the near future.
  • As noted by CapitalSpectator.com last week, recent nowcasts from a range of sources reflect a median nowcast of 3%-plus growth for Q3 GDP.
  • A better approach is to let a diversified mix of data do the heavy analytical work.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Late last year, and into early 2023, the crowd was all in on the inevitability of a US recession starting in the near future. A Bloomberg headline captured the zeitgeist as the new year dawned: “The Most-Anticipated Downturn

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.12K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
chuckyt
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (83)
It's not too early to declare that the expansion has ended. The expansion has ended and the contraction is starting. That' why the FED has raised rates, they need to contract the economy to stop and kill infation because there is no other way. They can't come out and say that because it's politically unsettling.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.