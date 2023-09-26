sankai

Investment Thesis

The semiconductor space has proved to be more resilient than most people thought. Companies continued operating strong and beating estimates. Lastly, they benefited hugely from the hype around artificial intelligence.

One essential player in the industry is Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), which provides ion implantation equipment to chip manufacturers. With improving fundamentals of the industry, the company managed to improve both revenue and margins since the pandemic. However now, tough times are here.

The consumer is weaker than ever, capital that allows semiconductor companies to expand is expensive, tensions between the U.S. and Axcelis’ biggest end market China are increasing, and a recession is looming. There are some strong long-term drivers, but this company is likely to struggle in the short term.

Expectations are still quite high, which causes this company’s stock to trade at very high valuations. This is why Axcelis gets a “Sell” rating.

Company Description

Axcelis Technologies has an essential position in the semiconductor industry. It manufactures ion implantation and other processing equipment that are used by chip manufacturers.

Ion implantation is a high-technology process that involves accelerating ions of an element into a solid target to change its chemical and physical properties. It has many use areas from materials science to semiconductor device fabrication, which is the company’s focus industry. Sales of ion implantation equipment were 97.6% of the 2022 revenue. The company believes that it has one of the most innovative implanters available in the market and that is their big competitive advantage.

Axcelis provides this equipment to chip manufacturers worldwide. According to the most recent earnings call, 56% of its system shipments in the second quarter were done to China, 13% to the United States, 10% to Korea, 9% to Europe, 2% to Japan, and 8% to the rest of the world. As you can see, most of the shipment mix is in Asia. The biggest customers are Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCQX:SIUIF), which accounted for more than 10% of sales individually.

Ion Implantation is not an easy industry to break into, and the company enjoys high barriers to entry. However, it faces competition from Applied Materials (AMAT), whose market capitalization is nearly 20 times higher.

Industry Overview

To better understand what Axcelis does, we need to understand the semiconductor manufacturing industry better. It may not be easy to grasp what each player does and what has been going on.

Semiconductor chips are used in a wide range of electronic products. These include mobile devices, personal computers, automobiles, sensors, and many more. Most memory devices you can think of, ranging from your small USB to the ones that data centers use, are chips. You can understand how high the demand is just by looking at the end products. I am sure most of us have bought at least one of these in the last five years.

Manufacturing these chips is a very asset-intensive business. Manufacturers of electronic products might choose to have their own chip manufacturing processes, but this requires a lot of investment. So, they usually choose to buy them from a pure-play chip manufacturing company, called foundry. These companies are mostly located in Asia, which explains why Axcelis’ shipments mostly arrive there. There is a big effort from Intel (INTC) to be the biggest chip foundry in the Western Hemisphere, but it seems we’ll have to wait a long time for that to happen.

This industry is pretty cyclical, driven by the demand for end products such as computers and mobile phones. One big driver recently has been artificial intelligence and the need for more data. These companies buy equipment either when their own equipment gets old or when they want to expand, which is usually when the demand for end products is booming. As Axcelis sells to these players, it tends to be a cyclical business as well.

Recent Outperformance

Axcelis Technologies has been enjoying high demand from this end market. Sales are strong, margins are going higher, the U.S. government is encouraging chip manufacturers with the CHIPS Act, and the artificial intelligence space is thriving. Despite the recent headwinds such as the challenges in the geopolitical environment and the pandemic, the company enjoyed higher and higher sales. Have a look at it below. The company achieved the highest revenue in its history last year.

S&P Capital IQ

While doing that, Axcelis managed to increase the gross margins as well, driven by higher demand for its products.

S&P Capital IQ

The market loved this. Everything was going positive, demand was still high, and Axcelis was one of the few thriving players despite major challenges. Below you see the price performance comparison between Axcelis, its main competitor Applied Materials, and the S&P 500 index. Axcelis clearly outperformed both since the pandemic.

S&P Capital IQ

Now, It Is Coming To An End

This is the exact time when investors should start to get scared. Everyone is happy, management is positive, past performance has been perfect, and expectations for the future are high. Maybe a bit too high…

Look at these charts again. If you look at the gross margin chart, you’ll see that the company just reached its highs before the Great Recession. In bad times, this business crashes. And then it takes a long time for the demand to recover.

For growth companies such as this one, it is important to keep up with revenue expectations. The company has been doing that perfectly for the last two years. Look at the jump in revenue. The market loves to see it. The demand is real as well. Despite recession concerns, we have been doing quite well so far. Employment is high, and people are still buying. Additionally, the market has a new favorite, AI. Increasing spending on AI means high demand for memory devices and high demand for equipment used to manufacture them. All of these developments explain the surge in the stock price. I think this is one of the stocks that is a part of the AI hype.

You can see this looking at multiples as well. While the company has been growing both in terms of assets and revenue, the pricing has surpassed them. Although this is a technology company, it is an asset-heavy one. Its proposition is not its software. Therefore, I like to look at the adjusted P/B multiple.

S&P Capital IQ

With the Fed signaling (or straight-up telling) that they expect rates to be higher for longer, I expect consumer demand for end products to fall in the short term. This expectation is also in line with the cyclicality of the industry. If interest rates are high, finding money is difficult and costly, meaning semiconductor manufacturers are less incentivized to expand operations or replace existing equipment.

Additionally, increasing tensions between the United States and China might mean a loss of customers for Axcelis. One of its big customers was already put on the U.S. Entity List, which brings restrictions on trade. For a company with 56% of its shipments to China, this may pose a big risk.

Of course, these facts alone don’t mean that the company is overvalued. We’ll use the discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis for that.

Valuation

I usually like to use return on assets or any other profitability metric to forecast the future. I believe it is easy for companies to boost earnings or invest heavily in asset growth if the management wants to do so. However, for this example, I’ll use revenue forecasts to show how high the market expectations are.

We’ve already looked at the revenue chart and discussed that the company has done an amazing job converting the demand into sales in the last few years, specifically after the pandemic. Let’s assume that they will manage to keep the same post-pandemic trend in revenue growth. This assumption means they’ll generate $1.1 billion in 2023 and nearly $1.7 billion in 2027. See below:

S&P Capital IQ

This revenue expectation translates to an adjusted free cash flow of $192 million in fiscal year 2023 and $383 million in 2027.

We will use an above long-term inflation growth rate of 3%, considering the long-term growth opportunity of the industry. The cost of equity is calculated as 11.9% using a long-term risk-free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 5.7%, and the stock’s 5-year equity beta of 1.73. The company has no debt, which gives us a discount rate of nearly 12%. This may seem high, and you are free to do your own calculations, but the equity beta has been very high historically.

In addition, I separate cash and short-term investments into operating and excess in my calculations. There are many ways of calculating operating cash, but I use a certain percentage of revenue, between 5-10%. This is going to be spent on the day-to-day operations of the company for a year. The rest (if there is any) is excess cash. In my opinion, shareholders have a claim on the excess cash, but not the operating one, because the business needs it. Based on these calculations, Axcelis has an excess cash of $56 million.

Using these numbers, we find an equity value of $3.59 billion, which means a target share price of $107.15. This is a 31.5% downside over the current share price at the time of this article’s writing.

Axcelis DCF Analysis

Risks

First of all, I accept that the discount rate I am using seems high. However, being this volatile, I think the stock should have a discount rate above 10%. And even if I use 10%, I find a 12% downside potential.

Secondly, I think long-term drivers are strong. There might come a time when this company looks more compelling as an investment. As long as we continue to innovate and need more data, there will be demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Contrary to most of my theses, this thesis should not lead to an investment position to be held for a lifetime.

Finally, there is a chance that the company will continue to grow topline in line with market expectations. It has enough cash on the balance sheet that might be used for acquisitions, which would boost revenue. If we have a soft landing, tensions between the U.S. and China ease, or consumers prove more resilient than expected, sales might continue skyrocketing.

Conclusion

Axcelis Technologies has an essential place in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, supplying the necessary equipment. While the company has been doing great the last few years, and sales have grown immensely, I don’t think this will go on forever.

With margins nearing all-time high levels, a recession looming, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, and weakening consumers, a continuation of high revenue growth is low.

This is why investors should avoid investing in this company.