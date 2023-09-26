Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: iPhone 15 Looks Like A Hit (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 26, 2023
Summary

  • Apple Inc. stock has been a major topic of debate among investors lately.
  • Some investors think that the company's strong brand and ecosystem will deliver years of positive returns to come. Others say the stock is just too expensive.
  • Until recently I thought that Apple stock was just a 'hold,' but I changed my mind after Apple came down from its recent highs, and the iPhone 15 launched.
  • Recent developments, including a decrease in the stock price and positive reactions to the new iPhone 15, make Apple stock more attractive.
  • Apple's competitive position is improving, with a steady market share and expansion of its interconnected ecosystem via new products like the Vision Pro headset.

Apple Holds Launch Event For New Products At Its Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

Lately there has been some lively discussion about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AAPL) stock on Seeking Alpha. On the one side, many still believe that the company’s strong brand

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Cristi_an
Cristi_an
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
personal opinion regarding iPhone 15.. I have iPhone 13Pro and iWatch series 5 and i was planning to get iPhone 15 Pro and iWatch Ultra2. After seeing the presentation and various reviews, i decided to wait for next generation 2024. Nothing incentivizing about this new hardware to make justify the purchase. Positive thing is that i will buy their hardware in the future
r
rockjcp
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (7.78K)
See IPhone sales having very good Q4!
J
JasonMiles
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (445)
The way I look about it is that you’re a people that look at it as a short term trade and people that look at it as an investment that they want to hold onto. I am in the latter group as I’ve owned the stock since 2005. They are always innovating and always coming up with new ideas within their products there are going to be some new unbelievable radical designs, but they will be constant growth in the ability of what their products do… they have kept up with the times, and are leading.. what doesn’t anybody mention 2 billion solid users and growing an expansion into India.. people may not see it now, but that Vision Pro is going to be the cutting edge for the future of computing, and they will refine it and get it cheaper.. last but not least they are incredibly well run by Tim Cook and his team. They have managed to go and deal with the supply chain issues after Covid and their customer satisfaction rating is 98%… I’m just stating the facts if Warren Buffett decides to sell his shares, I will think about selling some of mine for sure, but I just don’t see that.. I mean they’ve got a savings account now with billions of dollars in it returning 4.15% I would say that that’s confidence in their system.
jonnyvern profile picture
jonnyvern
Today, 11:09 AM
Premium
Comments (451)
Down 8% and it’s a buy? Don’t 20% maybe but 8% is trivial for a company with no growth. Buying the dip is still a “thing” apparently.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
