Fiserv: Growth Set To Accelerate

Sep. 26, 2023 11:03 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FI)
Alex Leeder
Summary

  • Fiserv's fundamentals are expected to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5-10 years, driven by EPS growth, margin expansion, and revenue growth.
  • The merger with First Data has resulted in better-than-expected performance, with cost synergies achieved ahead of schedule.
  • The Merchant Acceptance segment, particularly Clover, is poised for significant growth and margin expansion, while the Payments and Networks segment is expected to benefit from regulatory changes and real-time payment systems.

Clover headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

In this article, I will discuss why I'm assigning an initial buy rating for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Despite having a similar valuation to the S&P 500, I believe that Fiserv's fundamentals will

This article was written by

Alex Leeder
Long term value investor who will be posting summaries of company earnings, transcripts, news and more!

