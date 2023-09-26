Backiris/iStock via Getty Images

LSI Industries (LYTS) manufactures LED lighting solutions for different purposes, as well as other products. As the company's operations have improved significantly after an acquisition made in 2021, LSI's stock price has skyrocketed along with the company's earnings. At the current price level, I believe the stock reflects LSI's long-term prospects quite accurately, constituting a hold-rating.

The Company

LSI Industries manufactures and sells display products for businesses. The company's offering includes LED displays for indoor and outdoor displays, as well as digital displays for businesses along other products. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America.

After a great acquisition made in 2021, LSI's stock price has rallied massively as the company's earnings level has risen considerably:

Acquisition of JSI

In May 2021, LSI bought out JSI Store Fixtures for $90 million. JSI Store Fixtures provides commercial display solutions, making LSI's offering more complete. The acquired company had revenues of $70 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million in FY2020 - in 2021, the acquisition was very cheap compared to the stock market's general price level.

LSI mentioned revenue synergies between the companies; it seems that the management was right in the remark, as LSI's EBIT margin has risen considerable after the acquisition. For example, the company achieved an operating margin of 3.5% in FY2021, whereas in FY2023 the margin was 7.5%.

Financials

Although the company has had some turbulence in its long-term revenues, LSI's revenue history is mostly good as the company has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 4.3% from FY2003 to FY2023 as a result of organic growth and a couple of successful acquisitions:

The jump from FY2021 to FY2022 is explained by the acquisition of JSI.

After the 2008 financial crisis, LSI had a long period of very low margins:

The margin issues were still rampant in FY2019, as the company achieved an operating margin of 0.84% in the year. After 2019, though, the company has managed to turn around the margin as a result of internal efforts as well as the acquisition of JSI. The company seems to have turned its operations around sustainably, as the management seems confident in the company's future.

In March 2023, LSI Industries communicated the company's long-term financial targets. The company is targeting $800 million in sales and $100 million in adjusted EBITDA in FY2028 as a result of both organic growth and acquisitions. From FY2023, the revenue CAGR would be around 10%, well above the company's historical rate - I believe the target includes a large amount of inorganic growth.

LSI has a moderately low amount of debt on its balance sheet. The company has long-term debts of $35.2 million, of which around $3.6 million is in the current portion. The company operates with a thin cash balance of $1.8 million.

Valuation

Currently, LSI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0, below the company's three-year average of 16.5:

The company seems to have a good future as the company laid out its long-term financial targets - the ratio of 14.0 seems quite modest. To further analyze the valuation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model as usual.

In the model, I estimate the company to have a growth of 4% in the current fiscal year of FY2024. Going forward, I estimate a slightly higher growth as the company should face more demand after a softer demand - in FY2025, I estimate a growth of 7.5%. Going into FY2028, I have a revenue estimate of $652 million - the company is targeting revenues of $800 million. As I don't factor in acquisitions, the estimate does still take into account a good amount of organic growth - around half of the targeted growth from FY2023 to FY2028 would come organically.

The company is targeting to scale its margin slightly. LSI has had an impressive run in its margins, and I believe the run could continue when factoring in further organic growth - I estimate the company's EBIT margin to scale from 7.4% in FY2023 into a margin of 9.2% from FY2030 forward. These estimates along with a cost of capital craft the following DCF model scenario with an estimated fair value of $15.66, around the current price:

The used weighed average cost of capital is taken from a capital asset pricing model for LSI:

In Q2, LSI had $0.76 million in interest expenses. With the company's interest-bearing debt balance of $35.2 million, the company's interest rate comes up to 8.64% - I believe the interest rate for its debt is lower in actuality as the interest amount seems to include some interest from the company's leases. Yet, in an absence of a better interest rate to use, I use the estimated rate. As LSI leverages debt quite conservatively, I estimate the company's long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be 10%, quite near the current ratio.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.53%. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate. The beta approximate of 1.06 is taken from Yahoo Finance. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.5% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 11.29% and the WACC at 10.81%.

Takeaway

LSI has managed to improve its operations significantly after a long period of low margins. As the stock price has rallied accordingly, though, I don't believe the current price represents a good enough risk-to-reward for a buy-rating; for the time being, I have a hold-rating for the stock.