Advanced Energy Industries: Near-Term Demand Uncertainty, But Long-Term Growth And A Decent Valuation

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • Despite potential risks from weaker demand for semi capex and industrial end-markets, AEIS offers leverage to chip manufacturing complexity and opportunities in AI, automation, medical equipment, and renewable energy.
  • My earlier concerns about share loss to a rival no longer seem as pressing, and AEIS has leading-edge products for sub-2nm chip production that should ramp in 2025 and beyond.
  • AEIS shares have outperformed rivals and customers, and even with some near-term uncertainty on semi capex demand, mid single-digit long-term revenue growth can support a fair value in the $120's today.

Forecasting the ups and downs of the cyclical semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industries has never been easy, but having followed the industries for almost 30 years now, I feel like it's become even more challenging with even more moving parts (and the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

