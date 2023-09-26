Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duke Vs. NextEra: The Power Plays Changing Florida's Energy

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.39K Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy and Duke Energy are dominant players in Florida's electricity sector and present compelling investment opportunities.
  • NextEra's focus on renewable energy aligns with the global push for sustainability, while Duke's diversification across multiple states offers a hedge against state-specific challenges.
  • The ongoing shift to renewable energy requires significant capital expenditure, which can affect valuations and creditworthiness of utility companies.

Power lines

TebNad

Investment Thesis

The past month has been tumultuous for electric utility companies in Florida as they raced against time to manage the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Thanks to year-round preparedness plans, power has been swiftly restored to most customers. With the

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.39K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE, DUK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
Terrenovo Properties LLC
Today, 12:11 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
I have lived in FL for 4 decades and can finally understand what is going on between FPL and Duke. This is a clear, understandable and informative report. Thanks.
j
jhe2302
Today, 11:47 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
Very interesting comparison between these two companies.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.