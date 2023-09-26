Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron: Take Some Profit With Warren Buffett (Rating Downgrade)

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My bull thesis on Chevron Corporation started in early 2022 based on a few key catalysts.
  • Now, I see all catalysts have run their course under current conditions.
  • To wit, its profitability has peaked, the supply-demand imbalance has found a new equilibrium point, and its valuation offers little margin of safety.
  • It is also important to note that Warren Buffett has been trimming Berkshire Hathaway's position in CVX stock over the past few quarters.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

Young Business Children Make Faces Holding Lots of Money

RichVintage

Warren Buffett kept trimming Berkshire's CVX position

I started my bull thesis on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in early 2022 (when its stock prices were about $130). The stock indeed delivered strong returns (more than 35% including dividends) when the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.67K Followers

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (20.25K)
I would not sell it but rather let my stake 'run-off' by taking the dividend and not reinvesting it. Over time that can add up to a slow divestment.
n
notjake
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (1.26K)
Buffet reducing his CVX is 6 month old news.

Most every bulge bracket analyst (Goldman, JPMC, MS, etc.) In the past 2 weeks have predicted $100+ oil heading into 2024.

Selling CVX Puts on dips to add to my pile.
GLTA.
Ptcamd77 profile picture
Ptcamd77
Today, 11:20 AM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
Thx. Fully agree.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.