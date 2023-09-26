Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Robust Demand, Tight Supply: The Outlook For Oil Prices

Sep. 26, 2023 11:44 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, UGA, SCO, XOP, CRAK, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, XES
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Why crude demand remains strong.
  • What happens to commodities if a recession arrives?
  • Why tight crude supply is like.

Oil gas refinery or petrochemical plant.

RonFullHD

The price of oil has been trending higher recently amid speculation crude could soon approach $100 a barrel. Kim Parlee speaks with Hussein Allidina, Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, about supply and demand trends and the outlook for prices going

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.21K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.