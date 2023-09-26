Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of China: Sluggish Economy Creates Significant Uncertainty

Sep. 26, 2023
Summary

  • Bank of China is one of the largest state-owned banks in China, providing banking and financial services globally. Its recent performance has been solid, with profit and EPS growth.
  • The outlook for BOC in 2023 and beyond depends on the state of the Chinese economy, but the bank is focusing on strengthening its core pillars and supporting government policies.
  • I believe Bank of China is currently overvalued by c. 4.8%. While it has a safe monster yield of 9.5%, more weakness might lie ahead regarding its share price.
  • I have a long position in BOC but advise potential investors to be patient and wait for a better entry point, giving the Chinese economy time to get back on its feet.

Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF) (OTCPK:BACHY) is one of the largest state-owned banks in China which provides banking and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. According to Forbes, BOC provides the following

I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BACHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

