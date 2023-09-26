Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TBF: The Most Overlooked ETF In Today's Market, And A Key Companion To Covered Call ETF Strategies

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Summary

  • The bond market is breaking down, possibly in a way we have not seen in decades. That's a call to action for all investors.
  • Because increasingly, the stock market is taking it cues from the bond market. So should many more investors!
  • This article reviews how I'm using TBF, an ETF that should be much better known, in collaboration with TLTW and TLT, as part of a powerful, flexible income portfolio.
Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

There's a problem brewing right now that I suspect too many investors are unaware of, even though it's happening right in front of their eyes. And it's a problem that, if it continues a bit longer and a bit further than it already

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also own TLTW and put options on TLT

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1.17K)
I would not think TBF would be a good companion or pair with TLTW, unless you are trying to drive your standard deviation of total return to zero,and make total return very low with two -0.99 correlated funds. Strange.
Instead, be long EDV if its 15 day moving average is above its 180 day moving average, otherwise you are long TBF. IOW, go long one or the other, and you will have much better Sortino Ratio and cumulative return.
p
phertz11
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (149)
@RettW I use the 15 day m. avg. of EDV vs. the 80 day mov avg. Does using your 180 day mov avg result in higher returns or lower drawdowns?
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 12:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.22K)
Thanks for update. When you pair TBF with TLTW are you buying equal number of shares or by dollar amount?
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
Today, 12:58 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.16K)
@gastro4 great question there, and thanks for reading! My ROAR Score, which I explain over at ETFYourself.com, is really the overall guide for decisions like that. I view every market as being a high or low risk environment. We can make money on anything, at any time, but at what risk of major loss? So for instance, right now my TLTW/TBF/TLT puts total exposure is decidedly bearish, such that if TLT continues to get sold down in price, my TLTW stays intact, I don't have any TLT long position, I own TBF to cover most of the TLTW, but the put options make it so that I expect to make a significant amount of money if TLT continues to drop.
If I reach the point where I think I'm wrong or I've made a huge gain, the first thing that comes off is the options, since their time is limited and they are way more volatile. That would prompt me to revisit the TBF position and look at it directly versus TLTW and TLT, to determine the mix to adjust to.
Bottom line: the options tip the equation versus TLTW/TBF. So suffice it to say, if I were only using TBF to hedge and not the TLT put options, I'd currently own at least 80% of my TLTW exposure (dollars) in TBF (which is -125% of TLT, not -100%). Likely I'd own more.
In the models I am about to add at ETFYourself.com, we'll be ETF only, so it will be clearer over there. I encourage you to sign up for the free subscription, since the basics of my process will be communicated there, as I change the more basic 2-ETF portfolio I manage for myself.
Thanks!
