Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: Entering More Difficult Terrain

Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has held up relatively well so far in light of the struggles of its peer group.
  • Higher funding costs have yet to really feed through the income statement here, something that probably won't hold in the coming quarters.
  • This bank has a very good track record in downturns, and loan loss reserves look prudent for the next one.
  • While the valuation has retreated comfortably below its long-run average, the coming quarters aren't going to get any easier for the bank from an earnings perspective.

Storefronts in Lodi, California

Dennis Garrels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a year that has so far not been kind to regional bank stocks, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) has performed relatively well, only falling by around 7% YTD on a total return basis. Sure, its pink-sheet

Mark Dockray
Comments (2)

smokyy
Today, 12:36 PM
hard to buy any bank not under book when deals are getting done at book mcph, catc, fnwd cheaper!
Mark Dockray
Today, 12:42 PM
@smokyy Fair but also have to take into account through-the-cycle ROTE (among other things). Because it trades OTC with thin volume I suspect it tends to do its own thing for long stretches of time too (which can be both good and bad).
