American Coastal Insurance Overview

We wrote about American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) back in March 2021, when we were bullish on the stock for several reasons. Although CAT activity was on the rise at the time, the company's expense ratio, as well as the combined ratio, were both heading in the right direction. Furthermore, with premiums on the rise on the front end and with profits on the back end expected to be enhanced by a larger commercial property underwriting presence over time, one would have expected shares to push on from their level at the time. ($10.93).

Another key reason for our bullish stance at the time was the intermediate golden crossover, which was the crossing over of the stock's 10-week moving average above its corresponding 40-week counterpart. Unfortunately, though, as we see from ACIC's intermediate 5-year technical chart below, shares topped out soon after our March'2021 commentary and continued their sustained pattern of lower lows and lower highs. In saying this, investors should have liquidated their shares immediately when the opposite occurred a few months later (when ACIC's 10-week moving average crossed below its corresponding 40-week average once more). Shares finally bottomed (before reaccelerating their descent in fiscal 2022) in November of last year for pennies on the dollar, and although shares have seen a strong resurgence in fiscal 2023, this will be of little consequence to the investors who ended up selling on the way down.

The lesson (concerning ACIC's bloodbath decline) is the following. The technicals always are a solid read on a company's fundamentals at that moment in time. ACIC had been reporting negative earnings since fiscal 2019, with this bearish trend finally climaxing in fiscal 2022 incidentally when shares were at their lowest and losses were at their highest (almost -$470 million in net profit). However, since that $294 GAAP net loss in Q4 of last year, things have been really looking up for ACIC, as investors obviously see significant value in the higher-margin commercial lines business which now makes up 97%+ of the gross premium for the company.

ACIC Intermediate 5-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

American Coastal Q2 Trends

Top-line growth is everything in this industry, as strong underwriting has the ability to protect an insurance company's income statement in a rough quarter. This is what transpired in Q2 for ACIC, as gross premiums of more than $158 million were able to withstand investment losses ($5.2 million) and above-average catastrophe losses. The company's strong top-line performance was down to excellent underwriting in the commercial lines, which resulted in a net profit of $22.6 million after losses were taken into account.

These trends resulted in strong year-over-year bottom line growth (Net income of $5.8 million reported in Q2 last year) where we saw the combined ratio drop from almost 77% in Q2 of fiscal 2022 to a more attractive 67.7% in the second quarter this year. The CFO also pointed out that the company's recently placed reinsurance programs (both for American Coastal & Interboro) will offer superior protection against substantial claims going forward. With the quota having been increased to 40%, ACIC's net premium risk will go down, although a percentage of the company's forward-looking underwriting profit will need to fund the programs over the short term. Suffice it to say, using capital as such is sure to dampen volatility (and consequently risk) over the long term, as the company will not be as exposed to elevated claims as in previous times. Furthermore, continued success with respect to commercial lines underwriting should also come as a result of an improved internal risk-based capital ratio trend going forward.

ACIC 2Q Summary Results (Seeking Alpha)

ACIC Stock Valuation

Although ACIC's trailing book multiple surpasses the 3 mark (which is well ahead of this stock's 5-year average of 0.88), investors must remember that ACIC is a much different outfit from what it was previously. Furthermore, book value took a big leap ($22.5 million) in Q2, which means if present trends persist, ACIC's book value per share is going to keep on increasing. Suffice it to say, the play here (as it was post the stock's long-term multi-year bottom on November '22) is to let the stock's technicals guide a long investment over time, as discussed earlier.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, American Coastal Insurance Corporation has had a spectacular year thus far, and recent trends point to gains continuing in the insurance company over time. Given, though, the volatility of this play, placing a hard trailing stop on long positions may be the right course of action here. We look forward to continued coverage.