Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferguson plc (FERG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 26, 2023 11:53 AM ETFerguson plc (FERG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.57K Followers

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Lantz - Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

Kevin Murphy - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Brundage - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

John Lovallo - UBS

Dave Manthey - Baird

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Bobby Zolper - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Emily, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to Ferguson's Fourth Quarter Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any interference with the presentation. At the end of the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Brian Lantz, Ferguson's Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. You may begin your conference call.

Brian Lantz

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ferguson's fourth quarter earnings conference call and webcast. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the earnings announcement we issued this morning. The announcement is available in the Investors section of our corporate website and on our SEC filings webpage. A recording of this call will be made available later today.

I want to remind everyone that some of our statements today may be forward-looking and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including the various risks and uncertainties discussed in the section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K available on the SEC's website. Also, any forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only as of today and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.