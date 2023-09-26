thitivong

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) is quite heavily exposed to regulated utilities. Regulated utilities are interesting and heterogenous businesses that trade out a certain degree of independence for more reliable income supported by states. We think that relative to some key anchor points in Europe, the regulated utilities exposures look nicely priced in IFRA. Also, we think there are benefits to recession resistant exposures in the current environment that are hedged against factors that might increase cost of capital. IFRA looks decent.

IFRA Breakdown

IFRA has pretty meaningful utilities exposures at around 44% on a sector basis. The majority of these utility stocks are generation, transmission and distribution companies, that in America work like regulated utilities, and sell their electricity through PPAs that are commission regulated and approved with set tariffs by state bodies.

There are other stocks in IFRA as well, classified as industrials by sector, but many are just railway companies or others that ultimately are very infrastructural in that they have very little demand volatility. The regulated utilities form the bulk and should be the focus of commentary.

Regulated utilities all work in a similar way across the world, which is that some state entity will determine the tariffs for electricity or gas or water such that a fair return on capital comes out of the assets that the regulated utilities have been given the monopoly to maintain. There are some exceptions in the US where some states have more competitive and less naturally monopolistic processes by which private utility companies bid for PPAs with state governments. In general in the US, the utility companies have the government intermediate their retail businesses in that they determine and regulate PPAs and through an ensemble of organs also compensate the utility companies for maintaining, growing and delivering the commodities born from the granted infrastructure concession.

IFRA focuses on US-based regulated utilities all from various states. The US focus is actually pretty good. As mentioned, governments decide the compensation to be received by regulated utilities. In Europe, the rate of compensation, often called the regulatory WACC, can be pretty low, even in very Westernised nations like the UK. Because these agreements are settled between the government and the regulated utility companies that are privately owned, there can be issues with the agreement in terms of how it flexed with changing macroeconomic variables, which can meaningfully effect the economics of a company and its intrinsic value. Examples are inflation and rate indexation, what benchmarks are being used, and how those benchmarks measure up with an investor's view of a fair return on assets.

In the US, it is generally true that rates of return obtained by regulated utility companies offer a good margin of safety, with ROEs implied by settlement agreements with governments often around 9-11%, which is nicely in excess of risk-free benchmarks even though they've risen, and offers some wedge between expected market WACC for a regulated utility stock and what they get on their assets. With scope for electrification projects in the US, where the green transition is pretty underpenetrated, this means nice incremental shareholder value.

Bottom Line

IFRA's PE is around 14x, implying a decent earnings yield, and its expense ratio is 0.3% which is quite reasonable compared to most iShares ETFs. Recession resilience implied by the 44% allocation to regulated utilities and then a 30% exposure to industrials, including railways but also other stocks that are a little more market agnostic and depend on infrastructure spending, makes the 14x PE quite attractive. Still there are some risks in the industrial exposure, including spending risks by the government where government spending is a point of contention. However, trends like the green transition is generally supportive of infrastructure, especially regulated utilities which include many transmission, generation and distribution companies that would benefit from decent returns on expanding renewable and electrification related projects, which mitigates these risks.

The value isn't extremely compelling, but the multiples aren't too high and a generally supportive environment for regulated utilities definitely keeps IFRA on the table as a consideration for ETF investors, especially as the rate hike regime and the downside that presents to markets starts to calm down.