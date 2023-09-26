Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innovative Industrial Properties: A Speculative Buy

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on serving the cannabis industry.
  • Their tenants may experience financial stress in the future, putting the stability of IIPR's FFO into question.
  • The company has a low risk balance sheet and multiple potential catalysts in play.
  • We think the stock can be a speculative buy for risk-tolerant investors.

Botanist Tagging Cannabis Plants at Industrial Growing Operation

halbergman

Thesis

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) operates in a sector where many of their tenants face uncertain futures. The legal status of cannabis hangs in limbo and as a result the companies face onerous tax burdens and difficulty raising

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.22K Followers
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.