Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AutoZone: Why A Dividend Could Be In Its Future

Sep. 27, 2023 11:00 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)AAP, ORLY1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • AutoZone, Inc. has aggressively been buying back its shares, rewarding shareholders in the process.
  • Besides selling auto parts and diagnostic software, the company also leases some of its properties.
  • AutoZone has only conducted two stock splits since going public, and one could be in its future as the company has bought back most of its shares.
  • AutoZone has posted impressive growth in its financials and can support paying a dividend, which is something that could attract more investors.

AutoZone at Night

SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is probably one of the most popular/unpopular brands in the world. I say that because every single person who owns or has owned a car has probably spent money

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.25K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.9K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe. Also let me know in the comment section what you think of AutoZone paying a dividend in the future.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.