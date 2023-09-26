Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO Stock Gets What I Think It Deserves

Sep. 26, 2023 2:16 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), NIOIFLAAOF, LI, TSLA, XPEV, XPNGF2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NIO Inc. stock has fallen sharply since November 2022, disappointing shareholders. And it can't be attributed to just weakness in Chinese stocks or the high-tech sector.
  • In this article, I examine the reasons for the rise and fall of NIO in recent months. Read on.
  • In my opinion, recent corporate events have made NIO an even riskier stock without adding much upside potential.
  • Based on my research, I confirm my previously given Sell rating.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Портрет Nio/Kongorikishi

Kizel/iStock via Getty Images

The Background

I have been covering NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) since November 2022, when 1 share was worth $11.34, and since then the stock price has fallen over 25%, and the recent rebound brought shareholders nothing but disappointment:

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.46K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Mai Hoang
Today, 2:43 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
The biggest mistake was to continue to buy this stocks and not trade up to tsla.
S
Sami.91
Today, 2:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Not sure why soo much hate for the narrative of manufacturing a smartphone alongside a car manufacturer when huawei is full steam ahead with chery and when many compatibility features make sense especially given NOMI. Their delivery setbacks can't be compared with LI as they target a different segment of buyers that are more consumer sentiment driven. So luxury car sales dropping based on macro winds is expected. Cash burn is an issue I agree, but with ADQ investments they may whether this storm especially with intro of a phone vertical.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.