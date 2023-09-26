Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rumble: A 'Brand' New Problem

Sep. 26, 2023 2:41 PM ETRumble Inc. (RUM)GOOG, GOOGL
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Rumble Inc.'s Q2 revenue growth was strong but was outpaced by cost of revenue.
  • The recent allegations against Russell Brand, could have an impact on Rumble if advertisers choose to make Brand's presence on Rumble an issue.
  • Rumble is highly dependent on advertising for revenue growth.

Russell Brand Cancels Sold Out Perth Show Over Coronavirus Fears

Paul Kane/Getty Images News

When I last covered Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) for Seeking Alpha, I concluded it was still too early to tell whether a long-term investment in the company's stock was a solid bet. At the time, RUM shares were

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.