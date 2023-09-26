Paul Kane/Getty Images News

When I last covered Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) for Seeking Alpha, I concluded it was still too early to tell whether a long-term investment in the company's stock was a solid bet. At the time, RUM shares were changing hands at nearly $9. Since then, those shares have been essentially cut in half and Rumble the platform has found itself to be a character in the recent Russell Brand drama. In this update, we'll look at the company's Q2 performance, the Russell Brand fiasco, and highlight some additional concerns with the company's long-term strategy.

Q2 Performance

In Rumble's last earnings release, the topline revenue number was strong. At $25 million in quarterly revenue, Rumble enjoyed sequential growth of 42% and year-over-year growth of over 400%.

Data by YCharts

However, the big problem is that growth in revenue was outpaced by cost of revenue which was up 57% sequentially and over 800% year over year. This should probably be somewhat expected as Rumble the company has prioritized growth in non-political content. The increases in opex weren't as large as cost of revenues and Rumble's operating income for the quarter was ($34.2) million, down from ($23.6) million in Q1.

Russell Brand Allegations

With over 1.6 million followers on the platform, actor/comedian turned wellness guru Russell Brand is among the largest content creators on Rumble by follower count and presumably by reach. Brand has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in relevance in recent years, in part due to his comparatively measured and thoughtful anti-establishment messaging through his social channels; including his channel on Rumble.

Rumble

Recently, Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault by several anonymous women with the alleged incidents taking place between 2006 and 2013. Though no charges have been filed against Brand, he is already experiencing financial pressure as a result of the allegations.

Brand has been dropped by both his agency and his book publisher. He has had his channel demonetized by Google-owned (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube. Despite pressure from the UK Parliament to do so, Rumble has rejected requests to follow YouTube and demonetize Russell Brand's streaming channel. Following that decision from Rumble, Burger King (QSR) and HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) have decided to remove advertising from the platform. It's unclear what the total ad spend was for each of these companies on Rumble, but this instance lays out one of the fundamental problems with Rumble's business as currently constructed.

Achilles Heel: Advertising Dependency

Rumble is attempting to build a diversified content monetization model that derives revenue from sponsorships, programmatic ads, and subscriptions. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with this approach and I actually take the view that it's the correct approach for content monetization more broadly. Rumble might be an exception to this, however, given the company's philosophical mission.

The core ethos of Rumble is the anti-censorship stance regarding content moderation policies. While highly attractive to smaller or potentially controversial creators, this policy could be a bit of a double-edged sword if advertisers don't want to put their brands at potential risk by supporting polarizing material. This obviously becomes a problem for Rumble due to how reliant the company has become on advertising as a core revenue source.

Six Months Ended June 2023 June 2022 Advertising $34,576,267 $4,757,206 Licensing And Other $8,013,162 $3,686,871 Total Revenue $42,589,429 $8,444,077 Ad % of Total 81.2% 56.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Rumble 10-Q.

Through the first half of 2022, a little over 56% of Rumble's total revenue came from advertising. At the end of June 2023, that figure has spiked to over 81%. This could be a tough line for Rumble to walk without a dramatic shift in how the consumer is willing to support the company and its creators. It is notoriously challenging for smaller creators to monetize a UGC streaming channel through a third-party service like YouTube. What we've typically seen in the past is the use of subscription services like Patreon or Buymeacoffee.com for secondary revenue streams.

This is actually where Rumble potentially has the solution to its own problem through the ownership of locals.com, which is a subscription-based product that offers a more direct-to-consumer approach to content monetization. However, where Rumble has struggled in the past is with content diversification on the platform itself. Back in July, I wrote the following:

Organic growth wasn't necessarily a problem during COVID/lockdowns when there was justifiable fear of de-platforming in the creator economy. Unfortunately for Rumble, people seem to have short memories and that fear appears to be less intense now.

If Rumble is going to be a cyclical business that benefits from interest in alternative voices mainly during periods of political uncertainty, the company will probably have trouble scaling a meaningful alternative to YouTube over the long run. If Rumble can continue growth in other content areas without having to pay creators to join the platform, it's a much better business going forward. Whether or not this Russell Brand situation lights a spark under prominent YouTubers who haven't yet joined Rumble remains to be seen.

On the Q2 conference call, CEO Chris Pavlovski seemed very happy with the company's diversification efforts. He also noted that sponsorship revenue is still highly concentrated among just a few creators:

My team's goal is to take what we are doing with a small segment of creators and automate it via RAC across 1,000s of creators who can be onboarded rapidly. Think about this from fewer than 50 to 1,000s, you can start to see how easily this can scale and what kind of impact this can have on revenue.

Later in the Q&A, Pavlovski mentioned that he doesn't foresee the company being as aggressive with content creator signings which should help slow the pace of cost of revenue growth due to programming expense.

Geographic Exposure

Following the Russell Brand news, The Sun quotes an "online expert" who makes the claim that Rumble may be asked to stop doing business in the UK following the passing of the new "Online Safety Bill" which will become law next month. According to the Sun:

Violent content and material harmful to health, including misinformation about vaccines, will also be barred.

While I'm not going to get into what misinformation is or who should be tasked with defining it, I think it's a safe assumption that Rumble has content on the platform that would fall into the "misinformation" category according to the mainstream purveyors of whatever truth is at any given time. This could theoretically be another problem for Rumble depending on how far into the censorship abyss each jurisdiction decides to go.

Per data from Similarweb, a little over 6% of Rumble's web traffic in August came from the UK:

Rumble Web Traffic (Similarweb)

While that's slightly concerning, the reality of the situation is revenue is coming almost entirely from the United States:

Six Months Ended June 2023 June 2022 United States $39,797,744 $8,139,712 Canada $296,883 $157,229 Rest of World $2,494,802 $147,136 Total Revenue $42,589,429 $8,444,077 US Percent of Total 93.4% 96.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Rumble, 10-Q.

Rumble is less dependent on revenue from the US as it was through June 2022. But at 93.4% through the first two quarters of 2023, Rumble's revenue is still coming almost entirely from the United States.

Summary

At this point, I've gone over a litany of risks in buying RUM shares as a long-term investment. In this article, I didn't even get into the recent unlocking of insider shares or the idea that the company still has a pricey valuation even after the large sell-off since the beginning of September. But in my view, Rumble is nearing a potential inflection point for the platform and for the business. What makes the Rumble platform so appealing to content creators is as a hedge to the monetization policies of a much larger streaming peer. If YouTube continues to push policies at the behest of governments, we could see an organic migration from the incumbent to the insurgent. That benefits Rumble.

What I believe Rumble investors should pay attention to going forward is the company's cost of revenue growth and advertising revenue as a share of total revenue. In my view, it would be more ideal to see revenue growth from licensing/other start to become a more meaningful segment for the company.

Finally, on a much shorter timeframe, RUM may be due for a relief rally. The company's shares have been sold off aggressively in the last several months and from a technical standpoint, RUM is the most oversold it has ever been as a publicly traded company. I have a small swing trade position at $4.67 that I don't intend to hold for a long period of time.