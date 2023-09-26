Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
66 Ben Graham October Value Stocks: 56 Outrageous Buys

Sep. 26, 2023 2:50 PM ETBMA, CALM, CPAC, DVN, EC, ET, EURN, HIMX, HTGC, LPG, NWG, PANL, PBR, PDM, SQM, TFC, TRMD
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • “Value ranking, looks at the price of a stock relative to. intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria . Benjamin Graham followed. “—YCharts Value Screener.
  • 66 August Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value-stock detection-criteria. Of those, 56 met the dogcatcher-outrageous-ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single-share-stock-prices.
  • Representing nine-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 56 ideal value-picks pay regular-dividends. Broker-target-top-ten net-gains ranged 33.15%-84.12%, topped by PDM & SQM, as-of 9/22/23.
  • By yield, Ecopetrol leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of BMA, CPAC, CALM, HTGC, LPG, EURN, SQM, TRMD, PBR & EC. The ten averaged 16.01% yield. All-Star-Value top-ten, by broker-target-price upsides, were FIBK, EURN, ET, DVN, TFC, TRMD, HIMX, PANL, SQM, PANL & PDM averaging 38.5%.
  • $5k invested September 22 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, All-Star Value stocks projected 15.6% more net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities recovered the lead of the top-ten October All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by over one and one-half lengths, per analyst estimates.
Close up portrait of thoughtful dog wearing glasses. Purebred Border Collie nerd over grey background solving hard mathematics calculation and equations. Back to school, animal intelligence concept.

Bulat Silvia

Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.65K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog silhouette: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

