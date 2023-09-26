Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital: The Dividend Lesson

Sep. 26, 2023 3:19 PM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)11 Comments
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rithm Capital Corp. offers an attractive yield of 10.4%.
  • Furthermore, historical data suggest the strength of its business model to maintain dividend payout and grow book value over other leading mREITs.
  • However, you should be aware of the risks hidden behind Rithm Capital Corp.'s high yield.
  • It is not as high as it seems when contextualized properly.
  • Also, strong headwinds could be coming given its exposure to non-agency mortgages, especially when combined with its current high leverage.
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept : Risk and reward bags on a basic balance scale in equal position, depicts investors use a risk reward ratio to compare the expected return of an investment

William_Potter

RITM: the good and the bad

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) could seem like an ideal candidate for income-oriented investors. It is currently yielding 10.4% (on a FWD basis). In addition to such a mouth-watering yield, there are also good reasons

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.2K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (11)

S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 4:43 PM
Premium
Comments (2.93K)
Thanks for a well-written and clear analysis. I hold a relatively small position (~3.5%) in one of my taxable accounts and have been quite satisfied with the returns, although I'm slightly underwater on the SP. I will continue to hold, because (1) management continues to do a good job managing the portfolio and mitigating risk, and (2) I expect that the FED will be forced to drop rates in the first half of 2024. Generally, there will continue to be high demand for single-family rentals, given that mortgage rates will remain high for quite a while, IMO.
jsb78230 profile picture
jsb78230
Today, 4:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (173)
I thought if we actually have "higher for longer" it would benefit RITM because nobody is doing any refi stuff and the MSRs we bought will produce longer. Yes?
b
bacon2bacon
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (986)
Not really an article to sink one's teeth into as his third bullet point in the opening paragraph: "Also, strong headwinds could be coming given its exposure to non-agency mortgages, especially when combined with its current high leverage." shows he really didn't do much homework. RITM exited the majority of it's non-agency mortgages in the 2020 meltdown. In addition he didn't take into consideration that the company also had to reduce it's dividend from .50 to .05 during that meltdown, which skews his long term yield numbers significantly.
H
HarryDavidson
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (2.44K)
Now I understand, 10% is really not 10%, but only because the "Big Guy" is getting his cut!
T
TominPelham
Today, 3:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (123)
The total preferred and common dividends have been well covered by net income since 2021 and are on track to be roughly an 80% payout ratio this year.
h
hawker1919
Today, 3:39 PM
Premium
Comments (179)
All well and good to consider the yield in relation to what the stock has yielded historically and where the yield is compared with interest rates today, but how about considering the chances for a dividend increase vs the investment possibilities that the company has available if it retains cash flow?
GARAK profile picture
GARAK
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (1.07K)
You failed to even mention MSR's, which have been a large contributor to the business.
s
stonergreg13
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (2.09K)
@GARAK,

My thoughts also, the huge MSR portfolio, with rates staying high, is the big revenue source. Not even mentioned.

Greg
j
jmor1
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (1.95K)
@stonergreg13
MSR Prices Strong as Sales Slow
pmuolo@imfpubs.com

Prices for mortgage servicing rights are high as sales have slowed.

“A year ago, we were flooded with deals,” said one East Coast-based MSR broker. “Now we’re not, but prices have grinded higher.”

This advisor specified that his price-related comments are in reference to MSRs with an average coupon of 3.0% to 3.25%. “For vintage 2020-2021 product, a year ago you could have gotten 120 basis points. Today, with perfect characteristics, you can get 135 basis points. I haven’t seen prices like that in 15 years.”

One oddity though is that despite the strong prices being offered, “the hard part [now] is getting companies to sell,” said Mark Garland, a managing director at SitusAMC. “Some want to hold it — they like the revenue the portfolio is generating, especially in a weak origination market.”

For more details, see the latest issue of Inside Mortgage Finance.
d
dhturk
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (1.74K)
Nothing stated in the article that the company is going away from being a MREIT. MREIT business is less than 50% of the company, and maybe spun off as a separate company.
FrancisDrake profile picture
FrancisDrake
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (50)
Ok. Its very cheap, buy all you can!
