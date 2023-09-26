Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safehold: Playing The Duration Risk Via A REIT Vehicle

Sep. 26, 2023 3:28 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)
Summary

  • Safehold is a unique ground lease REIT with a market cap of $1.2 billion.
  • The high interest rate environment has increased demand for Safehold's offering, allowing customers to reduce expensive upfront CapEx and distribute it over a long-term lease.
  • Safehold's business operations provide reliable and predictable cash flows, supported by long-term ground leases and a robust capital structure.
  • Currently, Safehold trades below its IPO price despite significantly stronger cash generations and a more diversified portfolio. The decrease is explained by the duration risk.
  • Safe is poised to significantly outperform its peers in an environment where we will be experiencing a gradual reduction of the interest rates.

3d illustration of road with grass advertisement, city skyline road and highway isolated ads piece of green land isolated, creative travel and tourism off-road design trees.

Abdullah Baloch/iStock via Getty Images

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is a pure-play ground lease REIT with a market cap of around $1.2 billion. SAFE is very unique since there are no direct peers (at least in the public capital market space) that operate in the

