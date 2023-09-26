NIO: Shareholder Residual At Risk

Andy Feng

NIO Inc. (NIO) has been a popular topic of conversation lately as the firm's latest capital raise stirred the pot. Moreover, a doubtful consumer outlook in China and headwinds for cyclical stocks means NIO stock is seeking direction.

In today's analysis, we discuss NIO's prospects from a fundamental vantage point, with particular emphasis placed on debunking its capital structure in an attempt to discover the ground truth about the return prospects of NIO's American Depository Receipt.

Without further delay, let's slide onto the golden thread.

Fundamentals

Let's start with the basics: NIO's second-quarter financial results showed that the company's deliveries ticked down by 6.1% year-over-year and 24.2% quarter-over-quarter. This concurrently translated into a 14.8% year-over-year revenue decline, which NIO's CEO & founder William Bin Li conceded occurred as a consequence of softer demand from customers.

NIO

I understand that many might be surprised by NIO's slowdown in sales. However, it is typical for cyclical firms such as NIO to experience volatile sales numbers.

NIO

Retrospectively, China's sluggish consumer sentiment and inconsistent industrial output have significantly damaged NIO's interim profit and loss statement. However, the question now becomes, has regional consumer outlook reached an inflection point?

In our view, China's sentiment is problematic and could result in an overhang on NIO's performance, especially as the nation's PMI remains inconsistent due to soft global industrial production.

Although the firm recently cut its vehicle prices, a gross profit margin of merely 1% means it has little latitude to implement additional elasticity measures. Moreover, we fear that China might soon be subject to increased automotive delinquencies as currently experienced in the U.S. as the nation remains in the trough of its economic cycle.

China Consumer Sentiment (Trading Economics)

Collectively, economic and industry factors might play a role in deteriorating NIO's sales even further. However, on the bright side, a structural break might occur on a company-specific level as NIO's transition from NT1.0 to NT2.0 continues.

Further, NIO's EC6 SUV launch could stimulate growth. Sure, systemically, times aren't great for a new release. However, the new release could result in consumers reaching into their pockets. Additionally, the EC6 presents a possibility for cross-sales, meaning secondary sales effects might be realized.

Lastly, remember that NIO utilizes its battery swap stations, which significantly synergizes the firm's model. Aggressive expansion within the business unit could see the firm scale up to 2300 stations by the end of its financial year, a significant increase from the 1600 recorded in July. As such, it is worth considering that NIO is improving structurally and that systemic risk isn't the only determining factor at the moment.

Capital Raise & Impact on Shareholder Value

NIO's financial statements aren't very transparent, nor are the company's communication lines clear. However, I found a description of the firm's financing obligations that I added below; a discussion follows.

Description of Liabilities (NIO)

As many might know, NIO recently proposed a $1 billion convertible debt issuance maturing in 2029 and 2030. The issuance's details are subject to market conditions; however, Bloomberg's writers anticipate coupons to settle at roughly 4.65% – Nevertheless, a conversion price remains unknown, to my knowledge.

The anticipated coupon is slightly higher than NIO's 2024 convertibles, which is to be expected given the sluggish credit environment we are in. However, the bottom line remains that NIO is an unprofitable company with no interest coverage to speak of, and although future profitability is possible, it is unlikely to occur during the soft economic environment we are currently in.

NIO P&L Statement (Seeking Alpha)

NIO's latest capital raise and systemic risks within the automotive industry, as well as within China, could have a substantial effect on the stock's risk premium.

Otherwise known as the expected return, CAPM measures the return investors demand for their risk exposure to a given asset. Although higher CAPMs can result in higher stock returns, the higher the CAPM, the more unlikely it becomes that the expected return will be realized.

In our view, investors will become increasingly uncertain that they will receive residual value if NIO continues to raise capital in a softening sales environment. And, if the CAPM rises too high, we might see a selloff of NIO's stock.

NIO Risk Premiums (ALPHA SPREAD)

NIO's Stock Price Action

NIO is currently priced at $8.50 per share (at the time of writing this article). The stock is trading at 1.74x forward sales, which is 1.11x higher than the sector average. In addition, the stock's forward EV/Sales of 1.84x is at a 60.90% sector premium.

As such, a relative vantage point implies that NIO's 12.31% year-to-date drawdown isn't quite enough to justify a rational entry point. Sure, the electric vehicle space is in secular growth, meaning price multiples can be misleading; however, the fact remains that the automotive sector (including EVs) is in a cyclical trough. Thus, mean-reversion is a valid talking point.

Seeking Alpha

I want to take a look at the options market for a second.

The options market prices itself on implied volatility. Therefore, one could argue that the options market often acts as a leading indicator to stock market participants.

I find the fact that NIO's Put-Call ratio is below 1 slightly concerning. I mention this as the ratio is countercyclical and mean-reverting. Therefore, NIO's current Put-Call distribution implies a backdrop is likely whereby Put demand could rise in due course.

NIO Put-Call Ratio (Fintel)

Final Word

Although NIO Inc. is a market leader in a secular growth industry, the economy is in a trough, and the firm's latest sales numbers show that it is cyclical after all. In our view, investors might shy away from NIO stock for the time being, given its cyclical showing, especially as their residual value might diminish with the company's latest plans to issue additional convertible debt.

Consensus: Hold.