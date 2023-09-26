Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Alfasigma Pays Premium For M&A Deal That Suits All Parties

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, the developer of liver disease drug Ocaliva, has agreed to be acquired by Italian Pharma company Alfasigma in an all-cash deal worth approximately $800 million.
  • Intercept faced challenges securing approval for Ocaliva to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), but the acquisition offers a 27% premium to its IPO price and an 82% premium to yesterday close.
  • The deal is seen as a good opportunity for Alfasigma to establish a presence in the US market and expand its gastroenterology and hepatology portfolio.
  • After rejection in NASH in 2020 and 2023, Intercept management likely wished to move on - while Alfasigma will likely believe Ocaliva's approval in PBC can be upheld, and the drug can be profitable.

Business partner meeting, Collaboration of people in organizations, colleagues congratulate successful projects.

Wasan Tita/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In October 2012, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 5m shares priced at $15 per share, raising ~$75m to fund development of a then Phase 3 stage liver disease drug, Ocaliva - obeticholic acid, or "OCA" - a "first-in-class agonist

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.94K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.