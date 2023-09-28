anyaberkut

Occasionally, a member will ask me to update a high-conviction, high-yield blue-chip like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

I understand the frustration that many deep value high-yield investors can feel when a blue-chip like Verizon seems only to keep falling.

Ycharts

In the past year, Verizon has underperformed even AT&T (T) by 10%! It's underperformed high-yield blue-chip Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD) by 18%, the S&P 500 (SP500) by 30%, and the deep value Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) by 34%!

What the heck is wrong with Verizon? Is this a value trap doomed to slide for years until, like AT&T, it slashes its dividend and leaves long-suffering investors cursing their decisions?

Let me walk you through why Verizon is one of Wall Street's favorite whipping boys, but I can confidently say that anyone buying this stock today will be thrilled in 5+ years.

Science Based Hope For Verizon Investors

"You recommended this X months ago, and it's only gone down! Admit you're wrong!"

With any battleground stock like Verizon, passions can be high, and I hear a lot of the above comment or something like it in every article on deep-value stocks.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.33% 3 month 1.0% 6 months 2.0% 1 5% 2 10% 3 15% 4 28% 5 36% 6 47% 7 58% 8 68% 9 79% 10+ 90% 20+ 91% 30+ 97% Click to enlarge

(Source: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Fidelity, Princeton, RIA.)

In 3 months, luck and sentiment are 99X more powerful than fundamentals, including valuation.

Valuation is meaningless in the short term, and that short term can last for years.

But over ten years, fundamentals are 10X as powerful as luck, and over 30+ years, its 33X as powerful.

Bank of America

If you think I'm recommending stocks with the goal of a quick gain in a few weeks or months, you're reading the wrong analyst.

ABBV's First Recommendation: August 5th, 2019

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Sometimes you get lucky, like with AbbVie (ABBV). This was one of the first recommendations I made at my service, and it's delivered 27% annual returns—Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

But guess what? To get to that incredible home run call first required waiting out a two-year bear market.

My First AbbVie Recommendation: 200% Return And 18% Annual Returns

FAST Graphs, FactSet

When I first recommended AbbVie in early 2017, it was a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price."

And even with a bubble and a grisly bear market between now and then, investors have made out like bandits.

Ycharts

AbbVie investors who bought in Jan 2017 at fair value have beaten the Nasdaq during an unstoppable tech run.

The Key to Returns in the Market Is Time and Not Timing.” - Bill Miller.

Who is Biller Miller? A legendary value investor who beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years.

Ok, but what has he done lately? Since 2009, he's delivered Nasdaq-beating, Buffett-like returns of 20.4% annually.

Miller doesn't time the market; he looks at fundamentals.

And he's not the only one.

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" George Soros 32% CAGR 31 years Valuation mean reversion, "Reflexivity" = Opportunities can be found by carefully studying the value and the market prices of assets Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) "Growth At A Reasonable Price" Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Greedy when others are fearful Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Charlie Munger 19.80% 1962 to 1975 Wonderful companies at fair prices Howard Marks 19% CAGR Since 1995 Valuation Mean Reversion Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Wilmot Kidd 14.7% CAGR vs 11.8% S&P 500 1974 to 2021 (47 years) Concentrated, Fundamentals Driven CEF Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs. 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Larry Puglia 12.1% CAGR vs 10.2% CAGR S&P 500 28 years running TROW's flagship blue-chip fund Pure blue-chip/wide moat focus. Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years, according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed) Click to enlarge

None of the greatest investors in history were timing the market, calling tops and bottoms.

It just can't be done consistently well, and that's why the investing GOATs don't even try.

So, let me show you the light at the end of the tunnel for Verizon investors.

unless the thesis collapses

because the company fails.

The Last Time Verizon Was This Undervalued

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 77% 77% 3 35% 148% 5 25% 208% 7 22% 293% 10 17% 401% 15 18% 1057% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)

The Lowest P/E In Over 20 Years!

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Verizon's yield is at an all-time high. The yield has never been higher since it began paying dividends in 1984.

no dividend cuts in 39 years.

The P/E is at a multi-decade low.

But wait a second? Don't almost half of all stocks end in disaster?

JPMorgan Asset Management

Yup, 44% of all U.S. stocks fall 70+ and never recover.

And it's 49% of telecom companies.

So, how do I know that Verizon isn't one of those god-awful trainwrecks of a company? That anyone buying today won't rue the day they hit the buy bottom?

Fact 1: Verizon's Fundamentals Are Growing

Ycharts

Verizon became incredibly overvalued in the tech bubble and fell almost 60% during the Nasdaq's 82% crash from 2000 to 2002.

But it's never suffered a 70+% catastrophic collapse. And unless the wheels completely fall off the bus, it likely never will.

Verizon would need to fall 43% more to hit a 70% decline.

$18.9 per share

14.1% yield

4X earnings.

Okay, so it seems pretty safe that Verizon will never yield 14%, barring a nuclear war with Russia (2.5% risk, according to Goldman).

But how do we know Verizon isn't a value trap that will languish forever at 7X earnings?

For one thing, Ben Graham's fair value formula says that 7X earnings requires -3% annual growth to be justified.

3.2% CAGR growth consensus.

Okay, but what about facts? Don't tell me what some dead value investor (the father of value investing, securities analysis, Buffett's mentor, and one of the investing GOATs) said or what analysts think; show me hard data!

FactSet Research Terminal

Yes, technically, from 2020 to 2024, Verizon is expected to have negative growth since the bear market began.

4.5% EPS decline

-1.1% CAGR.

But note how Verizon's earnings are expected to grow 14% by 2028, or 3.2% annually.

And that's just earnings.

FactSet Research Terminal

Verizon has a 17-year dividend growth streak and 39 years with zero dividend cuts.

The dividend is expected to grow 2% to 3% annually through 2028, while free cash flow grows 4% annually.

Year FCF Payout Ratio 2023 64% 2024 59% 2025 58% 2026 57% 2027 59% 2028 55% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal.)

Rating agencies consider 70% a safe payout ratio for telecoms, and Verizon's is expected to keep drifting lower steadily over time.

There is no reason for Verizon to do anything so stupid as to cut its dividend or even eliminate it, as some clickbait authors suggest.

Verizon's 39 years without a dividend cut is a streak that, if ever broken, would cause income investors like me to start quoting Star Trek as I recently did with W.P Carey's (WPC) baffling dividend cut ;)

From Hell's heart, I stab at thee. For Hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee." - Khan Noonien Singh, Star Trek 2, The Wrath of Kahn.

Want more proof?

Fact 2: Verizon's Balance Sheet Is Strong

FactSet Research Terminal

There are always lots of comments about how Verizon's debit of $150 billion makes the dividend unsafe. No company can have that much debt and be a safe dividend stock.

Debt is 100% irrelevant. Apple has $120 billion in debt without plans to pay it off.

Yet Apple's debt/EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, and cash-adjusted net debt positions make its balance sheet an AA+-rated masterpiece.

The safe leverage ratio for telecoms is 3.25X debt/EBITDA, and Verizon's is 3.13 and expected to be 3.11X next year.

That means that S&P, Fitch, and Moody's would be comfortable if Verizon borrowed another $11 billion, as long as it was a productive and sensible use.

An interest coverage ratio of 4 is considered safe for telecoms, and Verizon's is 5.4X.

Verizon's interest expenses have indeed been rising along with rates of all kinds.

In 2021, Verizon's interest expenses were $3.5 billion; in 2025, they are expected to peak at $5.6 billion.

That extra $2.1 billion in interest sounds scary.

FactSet Research Terminal

Verizon's big 5G spending is behind it, and it's now expected to spend a steady $17 billion per year on capex, sending its free cash flow rising from $14 billion in 2022 to $22 billion by 2028.

The dividend costs $11.2 billion.

80% FCF payout ratio at its peak.

FactSet Research Terminal

Verizon has $12.3 billion in debt maturing through the end of 2025, the period of peak refinancing risk.

In 2024, its post-dividend retained free cash flow is expected to be $7 billion, enough to pay off most of that debt.

Verizon Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2022 3.15 3.09 8.43 2023 3.18 3.06 5.97 2024 3.04 2.91 5.84 2025 2.88 2.75 5.60 2026 2.70 2.65 6.31 2027 2.53 2.48 6.62 Annualized Change -4.27% -4.28% -4.72% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal.)

Verizon's debt is getting steadily safer over time, and it's on track for an upgrade to an A rating by 2027 if analysts are correct.

While unlikely over the next couple of years, an upgrade would be predicated on the company achieving leverage of 2.5x, maintaining wireless service revenue growth, and stable EBITDA margins. Given our expectation for modest low-single-digit earnings growth, we believe this could be a multi-year effort and that Verizon would need to allocate most of its post-dividend free cash flow to debt reduction while limiting share repurchases and future spending in upcoming spectrum auctions over the next three to four years." - S&P (emphasis added.)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market is confident enough in Verizon's future to buy 40-year bonds it sold in 2021 at an interest rate of 3.7%.

Even today, with much higher rates, those bonds trade at an interest rate of 6.07%.

Ycharts

The average 10-year bond for BBB-rated companies trades at 6.2%. Verizon can borrow at that rate for not ten years but 40 years (if it wants to).

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance policies taken out by bond investors against potential default.

They represent real-time market data about the fundamental risk of a company going bankrupt.

That's the fundamental risk of a stock investor getting wiped out.

Verizon's price has fallen since April, yet the fundamental risk has been low and stable.

In the last three months, it's not changed according to the smart money on Wall Street.

Why does that matter?

Lead Risk: The Doomsday Scenario Everyone Is Worried About

WSJ

This is another reason that Verizon is suffering right now.

The Journal’s investigation reveals a hidden source of contamination—more than 2,000 lead-covered cables—that hasn’t been addressed by the companies or environmental regulators. These relics of the old Bell System’s regional telephone network and their environmental impact haven’t been previously reported. Lead levels in sediment and soil at more than four dozen locations tested by the Journal exceeded safety recommendations set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. At the New Iberia fishing spot, lead leaching into the sediment near a cable in June 2022 measured 14.5 times the EPA threshold for areas where children play... Journal reporters visited about 300 cable sites around the U.S. and collected roughly 200 environmental samples at nearly 130 of those sites. The samples were analyzed for lead content by Pace Analytical Services, an accredited environmental-testing lab. A researcher at the University of Washington who analyzed the chemical fingerprint of lead at some of those sites verified that the lead contaminating the water and soil likely originated from the cable." - WSJ (emphasis added).

Verizon and AT&T will have to pay to clean up these toxic cables, especially since lead is so harmful to children that the NIH estimates that eliminating lead paint from homes with children has the highest economic multiplier ever discovered.

Sources: Moody's, Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, National Bureau Of Economic Research, National Institute Of Health, CDC, Goldman Sachs, ASCE

Verizon and AT&T say they followed regulations and don't believe the lead cables are problems. Yet the data is clear that the contamination is severe and from the cables.

14.5X the EPA's safe limits = severe hazard to children and confirmed it's from the cables

"Lead in a Lake Tahoe water sample was 2,533 times the EPA limit for drinking water. " - WSJ.

AT&T claims that it's following the law and best scientific practices. If that's true, the regulations need to be updated because lead contamination threatens human health, the environment, and the economy.

The EPA can advise local authorities to alert the public if drinking water from the tap registers 15 parts of lead per billion or higher. (Environmental researchers say one part per billion equals about one drop of water in a swimming pool.)... In May, the Journal also found high lead levels in roughly the exact locations in Emerald Bay at 7,410 parts per billion and 1,390 parts per billion, respectively... Samples taken in March at either end of a severed cable in Emerald Bay, an inlet in Lake Tahoe known for its turquoise water, showed lead at 5,510 parts per billion and 38,000 parts per billion. " - WSJ.

So, how much could it cost for AT&T and Verizon to clean up their lead cables?

In a 2021 settlement, in which AT&T didn’t admit wrongdoing, the company agreed to remove the cables at a cost of up to $1.5 million." - WSJ.

OK, and how many miles of lead-sheathed cables?

The United States has approximately 200,000 miles of lead-covered phone cables. About 25% of these cables are aerial, 63% are buried in conduit, 7% are buried directly, and 5% are underwater." - Brookings.

So that's a worst-case scenario of about $50 billion. You can see why that might have the Wall Street running scared.

Of course, that's like extrapolating the legal liabilities for 3M's (MMM) ear plug lawsuits or Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) talcum powder losses to a jury by multiplying the most significant award X the total number of cases filed.

We Don't Expect Verizon Will Face Major Lead Liabilities, but Uncertainty Has Increased We slightly lowered our cash flow estimates in 2024 and beyond to reflect potential costs to remove lead-sheathed cable from Verizon’s network. Cost estimates are extremely rough, but we assume spending will ramp up to $500 million annually by 2027. We believe spending tapers beyond our explicit forecast, but we have increased our assumed long-term investment rate modestly versus our prior expectations." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

Verizon is generating $17.5 billion in free cash flow in 2023 with $6 billion left over after dividends, or 12X Morningstar's estimate for its annual clean-up bills.

By 2028, $22.2 billion in free cash flow - $11.8 billion in consensus dividends leaves $8.4 billion in retained free cash flow, or 17X Morningstar's long-term annual estimate.

New Street Research estimates the total cost of remediation for Verizon to be as much as $4.1 billion." - Fierce Telecom.

That's approximately the same estimate Morningstar has.

In other words, lead is a risk to Verizon's dividend but not an existential one, as I outlined in this article.

But here's what I can say with 80% confidence. Anyone who has ever wanted to buy Verizon should be doing it today because in 5+ years, you'll be very glad you did.

The Best Time In History To Buy Big Red

We've seen how Verizon's P/E is the lowest in at least 20 years.

We've seen its highest yield in the company's history.

But just how undervalued is Verizon right now?

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 4.46% $58.07 $59.64 $59.64 $61.43 $62.11 Earnings 12.02 $62.26 $56.25 $56.49 $57.58 $60.22 Average $60.09 $57.90 $58.02 $59.44 $61.15 $57.99 Current Price $33.01 Discount To Fair Value 45.07% 42.99% 43.11% 44.47% 46.02% 43.08% Upside To Fair Value 82.05% 75.40% 75.78% 80.08% 85.24% 83.74% 2023 EPS 2024 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE Cash-Adjusted PE $4.68 $4.70 $1.17 $3.53 $4.70 12.4 7.0 6.5 Click to enlarge

Verizon is historically worth 12.4X earnings, yet it trades at just 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings today.

That means it's priced for -4% growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

3.2% consensus growth is a lot more than -4% and explains why Verizon is now 43% undervalued and has 84% fundamentally justified upside potential in the next year.

In other words, if Verizon grows as expected and returns to historical fair value in the next year, you'd make 84%.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 10/13 Blue-Chip Quality 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $57.90 $57.90 $57.90 Potentially Good Buy 20% $46.32 $46.32 $46.32 Potentially Strong Buy 30% $40.53 $40.53 $40.53 Potentially Very Strong Buy 40% $27.79 $34.74 $34.74 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 50% $28.95 $28.95 $28.95 Currently $33.08 42.86% 42.86% 42.86% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 83.07% 83.07% 83.07% Click to enlarge

Verizon is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile, highlighted in this article.

But here's the summary of Verizon's risk management according to S&P's 1000 metric model.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting its risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry-specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

PM Scores 83rd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Verizon 70 Good Low Risk (Medium due to legal liability) Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

So, what kind of return potential does Verizon offer now?

Verizon's 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Verizon's 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Verizon's 2033 Consensus Total Return Potential

yield: 8.0%

growth consensus: 3.2%

LT total return potential: 11.2%

10-year valuation boost: 5.8% annually

10-year consensus total return potential: 8% yield +3.2% growth + 5.8% valuation boost = 17.0% CAGR = 381% VZ vs 130% S&P.

Verizon, at the highest yield ever and the best P/E in about 23 years offers the potential to nearly 5X your money in the next decade, about 3X more than the S&P 500 consensus.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In History To Buy 8% Yielding Verizon

My family can't afford to buy stocks or ETFs due to numerous medical crises, including my sister's new thyroid cancer diagnosis.

out of pocket costs for radiation therapy after insurance are "just" $15,000.

But we do own some Verizon via SCHD, my favorite high-yield ETF.

I own Verizon Via SCHD: 0.33% of my family's net worth = $8,250 worth of Verizon

Morningstar

I won't buy more since Verizon's long-term return potential of about 11% isn't suitable for my family's needs or goals.

we're targeting 13% to 15% long-term returns.

But am I happy we own $8,250 worth of Verizon? Paying about $600 per year in secure and slowly growing dividends? You bet.

Am I willing to pound the table even more about Verizon? You bet.

Management, analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the risks of lead cables are way overblown.

The absolute worst-case scenario is a $25 billion bill for Verizon

likely spread out over 15 to 30 years

most likely around $4 to $5 billion total liability

about 4% of annual free cash flow.

Verizon hasn't cut its dividend in 39 years since it began paying one.

Even with all the lead cable uncertainty, the risk of a dividend cut right now is about 3%.

And in exchange for that risk and a 5% fundamental risk of bankruptcy, you can potentially earn almost 5X your money in the next 10 years, while locking in the best yield Verizon has ever offered.

No, Verizon isn't a growth stock and never will be. It's a telecom utility, nothing more and nothing less.

Except that right now, its thesis is intact, and its 43% undervalued, the best P/E in 23 years.

And that makes it a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.