It's The Best Time In History To Buy 8% Yielding Verizon

Sep. 28, 2023 7:15 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)COWZ, SCHD, T6 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. faces a perfect storm of negative headwinds, from rising rates to lead cable liability fears.
  • The company is trading at the lowest P/E in 23 years, and the highest yield ever. It's now 43% undervalued and trading at just 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings.
  • That prices in -4% long-term growth, while analysts expect 3.2%. Verizon has an 84% upside potential to fair value next year.
  • The lead cable concerns are likely to be resolved with $4 to $5 billion in cleanup costs, about $500 million per year, or about 4% of annual free cash flow. The dividend is secure with a 3% risk of being cut.
  • The last time Verizon was this undervalued, it soared 1000% in the next 15 years, and in the next decade analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. stock to deliver nearly 400% returns, 3X more than the S&P 500.
Occasionally, a member will ask me to update a high-conviction, high-yield blue-chip like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

I understand the frustration that many deep value high-yield investors can feel when a

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Verizon is trading at the lowest PE in 23 years and the best yield in history. It's thesis remains intact, the dividend is safe, and it could 5X in the next 10 years, tripling the S&P's returns.

Comments (6)

s
skeeter721
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (287)
I'm so far in the hole that I'll never see light again. So start buying guys, the price is right.....
A
Alanden
Today, 7:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
Too much debt. The resolution to correct the lead cable issue will only add to that debt. They are being out competed by others who can offer better plan rates. Assuming VZ continues increasing and paying out a dividend is its only value in owning this stock. There are far better options for growth stocks.
M
MUGSLEY
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (672)
@Alanden clearly you didn’t even read the article
A
Alanden
Today, 8:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
@MUGSLEY I did read the article. They’re expecting an 11% long term growth and stating it will outperform the SP500 with a CAGR of over 300%.

If you’re in it for the dividend I think it’s a fine play if you’re willing to lose on the share price. Due to the lack of growth potential, my opinion, I don’t see this increasing by 11% in the near future. So that 8% dividend will be lessened due to the falling stock price, which was mentioned in the article. However, a 5% return annually for a company with near term financial struggles and previous outstanding debt isn’t worth the risk in my opinion. You’re better off parking your money in the SP500 which sees 5% return easily annually and generally far exceeds 8% which is what you’d be banking on with VZ. Not to mention the growth potential with the SP500 or a different company that can both increase in dividends and share price with a better overall company financial statement and growth potential.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.23K)
Thanks. May add a few shares
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (5.09K)
I have been nibbling into VZ. It looks like it's time to take bigger bites!
