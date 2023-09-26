Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agilent Not As Agile As Hoped As Life Sciences Demand Proves To Be Less Than Invincible

Sep. 26, 2023 4:14 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)DHR, TMO, WAT
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • Demand from biopharmas for life sciences equipment has not sustained high expectations in 2023, leading to weaker growth and negative revisions for companies like Agilent.
  • Biopharma and industrial companies have significantly pulled back on spending for tools, and Agilent's above-average leverage to capex makes it more vulnerable.
  • Growth in the services business is encouraging, and I like the ongoing investments in oligonucleotide production capabilities as mRNA and siRNA pipelines continue to grow.
  • With a run of underperformance and a credible case for mid-single-digit revenue growth with high margins and ROIC, Agilent is worth another look.
Detail of a high-pressure liquid chromatograph in a research laboratory

Markus Thoenen/iStock via Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that sell-side expectations for life sciences tools demand were sky-high, fueled not only by the pandemic, but a seemingly endless biopharma appetite for capacity growth and high expectations for growth in areas like sequencing-driven diagnostics. While many of

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

