Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arrow Financial: 10-Year High Yield Of 6.2% And 30% Upside Potential

Sep. 26, 2023 4:15 PM ETArrow Financial Corporation (AROW)1 Comment
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.39K Followers

Summary

  • Arrow Financial has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF due to negative market sentiment on regional banks and poor business momentum.
  • The bank is not exposed to the same risks as other banks that have gone out of business, and its stable deposits indicate no sign of an imminent bank run.
  • The bank has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and is currently offering a 10-year high dividend yield of 6.2% with a payout ratio of 46%.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) has plunged 48% this year, and thus it has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 (+14%) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF), which has shed only 2%. The vast

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.39K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rguilz99
Today, 4:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (20)
Arrow Financial is extremely well run. The cash dividend is always well covered. They also pay a 3% stock dividend every year. There was turnover at both the CEO and CFO level this year, plus there was a system upgrade that did not go as smoothly as planned. All of these issues have cleared. I’m just going to keep buying at these ridiculously depressed prices.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.