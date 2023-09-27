Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Truist Financial: My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

Sep. 27, 2023 7:00 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)17 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Truist Financial, formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, has faced persistent pressure in the regional banking sector.
  • The company is focused on simplifying its business, reducing expenses, and improving capitalization.
  • Despite headwinds, Truist stock remains undervalued and offers a conservative price target of $40/share with an upside of over 23% per year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

This article was coproduced with Wolf Report.

Prior to the merger between BB&T and SunTrust, I was a customer of BB&T.

When the two regional banks merged and formed Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) I decided to take by business elsewhere.

I've

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered in excess of $1B of commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with the team of 10 analysts he leads, runs the investing group iREIT© on Alpha. It covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. The group provides weekly Zoom meetings and frequent CEO interviews. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC, LNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.77K)
Thank you for reading and commenting!

TFC is one of my highest conviction bank buys...

With a 7.4% yield, I can get paid to wait.

Good Luck!
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.59K)
Excellent summary and long TFC.
stuyoung profile picture
stuyoung
Today, 8:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (455)
According to Fidelity, TFC preferred I is yielding 7.25%. Am I missing something? Definitely not the potential upside of the common yet a nice yield on the preferred.....I think.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:06 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.77K)
@stuyoung I like the preferred. Common now yields 7.4%. Thanks for reading and commenting.
R
RoHughes59
Today, 8:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.08K)
Unfortunately, one of my worst performers this year. While I'm okay with being temporarily down, I'm hoping the dividend doesn't get cut.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.77K)
@RoHughes59 simplification is the key... glad to see TFC unload its student loan biz ($5 billion portfolio) and insurance biz... which boosts the Toer 1 capital ratio. Thanks for reading,
R
Rendite 62
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (366)
TFC no
a
alexalekhine
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (4.71K)
What "franchising model" Re you talking about?
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (697)
I like tfc. What do you think about zion and cfg.
l
lappygums
Today, 7:30 AM
Comments (1.95K)
Tfc is as low as it was when covid crisis hit...and it's been growing and is sound...they can pull back on lending while rolling htm holdings into 5x higher bonds.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.77K)
@lappygums Thanks for reading & commenting. All the best
Redneck_Capital profile picture
Redneck_Capital
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (101)
Well, shoot, partner, I gotta say, this stock's lookin' like a real hootenanny of a buyin' chance right about now! Yeehaw! 🍻
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.77K)
@Redneck_Capital Glad you liked it... how's Daisy?
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.31K)
Just bought some more yesterday bringing cost basis down. Might add some more today if it drops again. Thanks for the article…
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 7:15 AM
Premium
Comments (3.07K)
I'm wondering what happens to the balance sheet when new regulations kick in next March regarding valuing long term treasuries? The capital structures and stress test results may bring significant unfavorable changes to the investing landscape..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.