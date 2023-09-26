Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's AI Self-Driving System Gains Attention Of Start-Ups, Incumbents And Suppliers

Sep. 26, 2023 4:46 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • The goal of creating a car that can drive itself as safely as a human driver is gaining feasibility after years of being considered unlikely.
  • Tesla is using AI principles and its "Dojo" ultra-powerful computing system to develop a self-driving system that learns from human examples.
  • Other companies, such as GM and Google, also are working on self-driving technology, but the systems are currently too expensive for wide-scale adoption.
  • A Tesla breakthrough likely would result in price runup.
Self Driving Autonomous Cars on Highway

Self Driving Autonomous Cars on Highway

IGphotography/iStock via Getty Images

With each new announcement from Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), General Motors Co. (GM) and others engaged in robotaxi pilots in San Francisco, Phoenix and elsewhere, the mobility industry takes a step closer to full self-driving tech. Will scalable full

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.18K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.