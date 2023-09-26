Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor Makes Chips For 3 Of The Top 4 Greatest Growth Technologies

Summary

  • TSMC is a major player in three of the top four semiconductor growth sectors that include SiC, GaN, AI Compute Processors, and Generative AI.
  • Generative AI is projected to have a CAGR of 67.6% between 2021 and 2026, while GaN and SiC devices are expected to have CAGRs of 42.5% and 53.2% respectively.
  • TSMC's revenues from high-performance computing (HPC) and smartphones have seen significant growth, with HPC accounting for 44% of net revenue.
Green up arrow and coin stacks on light green background 3D render illustration

Patcharapong Sriwichai

In my research, I've identified four of the greatest growth chip sectors, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) manufactures three of the four. This suggests the technological prowess of TSMC and the potential to outperform the market and the industry.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Comments (2)

y
ynwa90
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments (906)
Who makes SiC chips? Just curious
D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (755)
I like TSM at these prices too but after baba and jd and the whole China issues of the last few years, I am concerned about the geographical issues and keep my position very small.

I also thought I read recently that China had a majority share in gallium production and is maybe implementing some restrictions on shipments out of the country.

Is and if that right? And if so, does it weaken your thesis or cause u concern at all?
