Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bar Harbor Bankshares: A 4.7%-Yielding Small Cap Dividend Growth Gem

Sep. 26, 2023 5:07 PM ETBar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)KRE, SPY, XLF1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bar Harbor Bankshares is a small cap regional bank based in Bar Harbor, Maine, with over 50 branches across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
  • BHB remains highly profitable with a net interest margin of 3.2% and a core return on tangible equity of 15.2%.
  • The current stock price of $23.85 is a 12% discount to book value per share, making it an attractive buying opportunity.
  • The loan book, including office building mortgages, remains in great shape, and the deposit base has proven to be sticky.
  • Dividend growth investors should take note of BHB's 4.7% dividend yield and two decade dividend growth track record.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Aerial view of Bar Harbor, Maine

Ultima_Gaina

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) is a small cap regional bank based in the touristy town of Bar Harbor, Maine, and operates over 50 branches across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor's adjacency to Acadia National Park makes it a frequent stop for cruise ships

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.83K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
ccking3
Today, 5:55 PM
Premium
Comments (3.5K)
Given the Silicon Valley Bank problem and the substantial rise in long and intermediate interest rates the obvious question is how large is their mortgage and fixed rate loan exposure and do they have a significant mark to market problem like many small banks? You indirectly touch on this with their loan margin but wondering if you know how large their unrealized market losses are on their loan portfolio?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.