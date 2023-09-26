Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: 5 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Strong Buy

Sep. 26, 2023
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation's strong financial performance, diversified revenue streams, and impressive results could attract more investors, and push the stock price higher.
  • The dominance of Microsoft Azure in the cloud computing market as well as early-mover advantage in AI could be a significant driver of stock price growth.
  • Microsoft's strategic acquisitions, investments in innovative technologies, and consistent dividend payout and buyback program could contribute to stock price appreciation.
  • I think Microsoft‘s business model deserves a P/E multiple of 30x against the company’s FY 2025 earnings, suggesting an implied target price of approximately $415 per share.

After decades of strong growth and financial profitability, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is still outperforming most tech companies on multiple considerations, including innovation, growth, margins and competitive moat. Looking ahead, I view Microsoft as a company with a continued, exceptionally promising commercial future. And

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
164 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
MATTINTERWEB
Today, 6:05 PM
Premium
Comments (175)
With the greatest respect I feel the author doesn't understand where we are in the market cycle. If MSFT can turn here and keep going up for the foreseeable I'll have to eat some humble pie, but I believe there are better long term buying opportunities coning.
b
1980bklyn
Today, 5:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (106)
If Jamie is right on 7% FFR MSFT will be half its PE. If rates do go to 7% and sit there for longer we will not see 30PE's the rest of the decade. The time to buy MSFT will be once there is clarity on the Fed direction
User1117913587020187 profile picture
User1117913587020187
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments (484)
@Dividend Ambassador another article pandering to people's biases that MSFT's valuation can keep growing endlessly.
