Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 - (Transcript)

Sep. 26, 2023 4:45 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Call September 26, 2023 1:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Baisong Mei - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Erick Lucera - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Bienkowski - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rick Bienkowski

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Rick Bienkowski, a biotech analyst here on the research team. And today we're lucky enough to have two representatives from Editas here with us. We have Baisong Mei, the CMO of Editas, and also Erick Lucera, CFO. Welcome.

Baisong Mei

Thank you.

Erick Lucera

Thank you.

Rick Bienkowski

All right. Great. So I thought we could begin the talk just with a brief introduction to the company. 90 second intro for those not familiar.

Baisong Mei

Sure, yeah. So Editas is established exactly 10 years ago. So this is our 10th anniversary. And we are the first one to actually using the CRISPR enzyme gene-editing technology to develop drugs.

So that we are the pioneer in this space and we have been very strong in the science and over the years and we have been put into two molecules in clinical development and then we are actually also significantly invested in the CMC manufacture. We are the probably one of the leaders in this space to do the CMC manufacture for gene-editing by ourselves in that too.

And also, we are exclusively licensure from Harvard MIT and Broad Institute for the CRISPR-9 enzyme for gene editing and to develop the human medicines. And since January, we actually announced our strategic change to really have a focus on EDIT-301, which you'll hear more from our conversation and also focus on in vivo editing, and to develop a pipeline, and also to really leverage our

