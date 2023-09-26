Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Tracking Moats And Market Share Movements After Fal.Con 2023

DTF Capital
Summary

  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. upgraded its long-term guidance, aiming for $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, an 84% gross margin, and a 36% free cash flow margin within 5-7 years.
  • The company has consistently gained market share from key rivals, including Microsoft and Sentinel One, and is recognized as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.
  • CrowdStrike's platform growth, strong financials, and solid management team contribute to its potential for long-term value creation and shareholder value.
  • I update my Sleep Well Investment score and use my thesis tracking tool to examine if CrowdStrike's business has improved and is worth buying more today.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) held Fal.Con 2023 last week. Fal. for Falcon - CrowdStrike's product - and Con for the conference.

This year's Fal.Con surprised me because it massively upgraded its long-term guidance, aiming to achieve $10B Annual recurring revenue (ARR), a gross

This article was written by

DTF Capital
I run Sleep Well Investments to find time-tested and anti-fragile businesses to help you avoid permanent capital losses - the first rule of investing. All businesses go through a comprehensive review, I call it a 'sleep well investment' checklist, to evaluate their (i) business quality, (ii) competitive position and risks, and (iii) valuation. They are given a score and a trigger (buy) price to ensure a high margin of safety.I also monitor their moats and market share movements to track investment thesis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

DTF Capital
Article Update Today, 5:58 PM
Hope you enjoy the writeup. For more deep dives and investment tracking updates visit my personal blog - sleepwellinvestments.substack.com/...
O
Obi-Jon
Today, 6:07 PM
As an IT director, this is SWAN software. Even though it's my #1 software expense by far, it is also my most irreplaceable software, perhaps second only to Microsoft Windows.
DTF Capital
Today, 6:11 PM
@Obi-Jon that's great to know! It's also irreplaceable to 23K other customers now. Thank you!
