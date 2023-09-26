Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoodRx Stock: Earnings Momentum Keeps It Interesting

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GoodRx is generating solid profitability with growth in monthly active consumers to its prescription drugs discount platform.
  • Management expects stronger trends into the second half of the year.
  • The stock has been under pressure since the last quarterly report, although we see value at the current level with room for shares to rebound going forward.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Mid adult woman looking for medicine on shelf in a pharmacy.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) offers an online pricing comparison tool for prescription drugs tracked at more than 75,000 pharmacies across the U.S. The business model centers on capturing a transaction fee from customers utilizing coupons

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.27K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GDRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (1.54K)
I feel like I'm the only person following this stock so thanks for the report.
One thing you left out is a change in CEO. I've liked his Conference calls and I expect him to re engineer this company into greater profitability.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.