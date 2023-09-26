Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bridgford Foods: Distribution Network Expansion Resulting In Compounding Growth

Sep. 26, 2023 8:12 PM ETBridgford Foods Corporation (BRID)
Summary

  • Bridgford Foods Corporation is undervalued and has a solid balance sheet, making it a good investment despite macro headwinds.
  • The company is focused on expanding its distribution network, which will lead to compounding growth and improved cash flows.
  • Bridgford must restructure its strategy to stimulate growth and recover from recent declines in earnings and revenues.

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) has recently seen a pullback in shares over the past year due to stagnant guidance. I believe that Bridgford is a buy due to the firm's solid balance sheet amid macro headwinds, distribution expansion resulting

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Yesterday, 9:24 PM
wrong. company is controlled by a family that hasnt attempted to increase shareholder value - ever. the writer my "forecast" that it changes its stripes...but thats a fantasy .... stay away from this loser...just look at chart. Wht would anyone buy/own this stock ?
